Delta’s Post-Outage Dumpster Fire Has Pilots Struggling Too

Delta Airlines still hasn’t fully recovered from the massive tech outage on Friday that stemmed from a CrowdStrike update and resulted in thousands of canceled flights. New issues have emerged for the airline involving an application used to track pilots and crew members and assign them to different trips, Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO, explained in a statement to customers, according to a Wall Street Journal report. And it’s not just the customers struggling to get answers—as pilots have reportedly been left in the dark too. “There’s been very long hold times,” Delta pilot Evan Baach told the paper. “It’s been really difficult to determine the changes to our schedules, where we’re supposed to be.” In an X message Sunday, Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of Transportation, called out Delta directly and said they need to provide “prompt refunds” for customers who do not rebook their canceled flights.