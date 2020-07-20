Delta to Passengers Who Say They Can’t Wear a Mask: Prove It
Passengers who claim they cannot wear a face mask because of a medical condition will now be asked to undergo a medical screening by Delta Airlines. The airline has also announced that they’ll be asking passengers with health conditions to reconsider flying at all. “If they decide to travel, they will be welcome to fly upon completing a virtual consultation prior to departure at the airport to ensure everyone’s safety, because nothing is more important,” Delta said in a statement. Screenings will be done by STAT-MD, and can take as long as one hour, so the company asks passengers who will need the clearance to arrive extra early. The airline also notes on its website that “false claims of a disability or health condition to obtain an exemption from wearing a mask or face covering may result in the suspension of travel privileges on any Delta flight for the duration of the mask/face covering requirement.”