Delta, American to Suspend All China Flights Over Coronavirus Fears
Delta Air Lines and American Airlines plan to halt all flights to China as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread around the globe. Delta will suspend U.S.-China flights starting Feb. 6 and through April 30, giving passengers time to leave China. The decision comes after many other carries—including United and British Airways—opted to limit or altogether halt their flights to China, where the virus broke out in Wuhan. Meanwhile, the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents American Airlines pilots, filed a lawsuit to force the airline to suspend all flights, citing the “serious, and in many ways still unknown, health threats posed by the coronavirus,” Reuters reports. China has reported nearly 10,000 cases of the new coronavirus and 213 deaths.