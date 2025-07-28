Delta Co-Pilot Detained by ICE Moments After Landing Plane
Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight moments after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night, arresting the co-pilot in front of stunned passengers, officials confirmed. The dramatic takedown happened after Delta Flight 2809 arrived from Minneapolis around 9:35 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757 had already been delayed by heavy fog and a second approach. As passengers waited to exit, plainclothes law enforcement boarded and moved swiftly through the cabin. “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” a first-class passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle. She described at least 10 agents, including Homeland Security Investigations personnel and air marshals. The officers “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane,” she said. A second group returned shortly after to retrieve the man’s belongings. His name and the reason for the arrest have not been made public. Homeland Security said it assisted the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest warrant in an ongoing local investigation. Delta has not commented on the incident.