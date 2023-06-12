Delta Crew Member Injured as Emergency Slide Accidentally Deploys Inside Cabin
BLOWING UP
A Delta crew member was injured on Saturday when a plane’s emergency slide accidentally deployed inside the cabin, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed. Delta flight 520 from New York to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Salt Lake City when the 26-year-old Boeing 767 developed a mechanical problem. When on the ground in Utah, the slide was inadvertently deployed after all 160 passengers had de- and then re-boarded. They were all told to get off the aircraft for a second time. “It was super chaotic and they didn’t really tell us what happened,” passenger Fiona Kane told ABC 7. “I had no idea that it was the slide that deployed. It looked like the plane just completely collapsed. All the passengers were like in a state of fear and confusion and the flight attendants didn’t really know what was going on either.” The crew member injured in the incident was taken to a hospital and later discharged.