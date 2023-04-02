Delta Flight Comes to Screeching Halt When Jet Gets Too Close During Takeoff
TIME FOR TRAINS
A Delta flight was forced to come to a sudden stop during takeoff after a private Learjet got a little too close on a New Orleans tarmac, according to WVUE. While the flight never crossed the “hold short line,” the marker that prevents planes from crossing into taxiways without clearance, the Federal Aviation Administration still halted the Delta flight out of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as a precaution. The emergency stop ended up damaging the flight’s wheels, forcing it to return to the gate to allow the brakes to cool down. “It was the first time I’ve really been scared on an airplane—and I’ve landed in Tucson with a fire truck spraying foam— and it didn’t bother me as bad as last night,” Dallas Richins told Fox 8. Passengers had to try to rebook flights, according to WVUE. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels,” Delta Air Lines said.