Delta Flight Descends Into Chaos Over Pigeon Disruption

A Delta Air Lines flight was delayed twice by a pair of pigeons causing havoc in the cabin. Delta Flight 2348, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Madison, Wisconsin, was taxiing to the runway for takeoff Saturday when the first bird was discovered. The plane was forced back to the gate, where ground crew safely removed the bird. However, the drama was not over as a second pigeon then appeared as the Delta plane was preparing for a second takeoff attempt. A baggage handler took the second bird away and the flight left 56 minutes late. Social media footage shows a man trying to catch one of the stowaway birds as it flies through the cabin. Tom Caw, who filmed the bizarre incident, wrote: “[The] pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him. Pilot told him it was the second time for him—the first being half an hour earlier.” Delta has apologized to passengers for the surreal episode.