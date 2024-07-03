A New Mile-High Club: Delta Flight Diverted After Passengers Served Spoiled Food
UNHAPPY MEAL
A red eye Delta flight traveling from Detroit to Amsterdam was suddenly diverted to New York after passengers were served spoiled food. First responders treated 14 of the plane’s passengers and 10 sick crew members after the plane touched down at the John F. Kennedy International Airport at 4 a.m. A Delta airlines statement claims that only a portion of the food was spoiled, and that they “sincerely apologize to [their] customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.” Delta said they aren’t sure how many of the plane’s 277 passengers actually ate the tainted meal, but they are investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the Kennedy airport, said the passengers would be put up in hotel accommodations and rebooked for later flights. The New York Post later reported that the food had been covered in black mold, which caused the passengers to fall ill, citing sources close to the situation.