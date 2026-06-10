Delta Flight Forced to Land After Passenger Accused of Disgusting Act

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Trump’s Explosive Secret Plan to Stop Migrants Setting Foot on American Soil
PANAMA PLOT
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 06.10.26 5:57AM EDT 
Panama Case Management System
Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

The Trump administration is secretly plotting to build a U.S.-funded deportation system inside Panama to block migrants from ever reaching American soil—according to an explosive new investigation by the Daily Beast’s sister Substack PunchUp and reporting partner Migrant Insider. Internal Department of Homeland Security documents reveal key features of the offshore platform, which would funnel apprehended migrants through just a five-day window for appeal before they’re automatically removed to a third country. The system would be equipped to process up to 6,000 cases a year, with DHS designing, funding, and remotely accessing it. Panamanian authorities would run the platform on the ground, with biometric data from migrants fed into U.S. watchlists. Kansas City immigration attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford warned that the proposals “fail to provide any safety nets for those fleeing persecution” and that the documents could well represent a “master plan for global implementation.” Join Tom Latchem and immigration expert Austin Kocher as they dig into PunchUp’s latest live on Wednesday, June 10, at 10.30 a.m. EST.

*For the full article and many more scoops, head over to PunchUp.

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2
Grand Ole Opry Legend Dies at 67
VOICE OF AN ERA
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 06.10.26 7:36AM EDT 
Bill Cody announces the Grand Ole Opry Live From Bonnaroo at the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 13, 2019 in Manchester, Tennessee.
Gary Miller/Getty Images

Bill Cody, the veteran Nashville radio star whose voice became synonymous with the Grand Ole Opry, has died at age 67. The much-loved country music personality and WSM morning show host died on Tuesday after suffering from a bout of serious illness, including kidney and heart failure. “Bill will be remembered for his kindness, humility, and genuine gift for connection,” WSM Radio posted on Instagram. “He was a trusted voice, a generous friend, and a constant companion to generations of listeners.” Cody’s radio career spanned five decades and began in 1971 when he was just 12 years old. For more than 30 years, he served as host of WSM Radio’s flagship morning show, Coffee, Country & Cody, as well as a long-running stint as announcer for the Grand Ole Opry. He was recognized throughout his long-running career with accolades such as induction into the Country Radio Hall of Fame, a star on the Music City Walk of Fame, and posthumous induction into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame. In tribute, country music icon Garth Brooks said: “There might be someone somewhere in the world who loved country music as much, but nobody loved country music more than Bill Cody.”

Read it at Variety

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This NAD+-Boosting Anti-Aging Supplement May Fight Hair Thinning
ROOT CAUSE
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.09.26 1:29PM EDT 
Wonderfeel NMN Supplement
Wonderfeel.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

From IV drips to nasal sprays, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) has become a star ingredient in the anti-aging and longevity space. NAD+ is a naturally occurring molecule produced by the body, and, much like collagen, elastin, and certain hormones, its levels decline with age. While intravenous and subcutaneous administration of NAD+ may help address concerns such as low energy, poor recovery, and dull skin, oral NAD+ supplements themselves have not been shown to be particularly effective. On the other hand, over-the-counter NAD+ precursors like NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) have shown promising results in both clinical studies and anecdotal reports. Possible benefits of oral NMN supplementation include reduced fatigue, less brain fog, healthier-looking skin, and, according to emerging research, support for healthier hair by addressing thinning from within.

As NAD+ levels decline, cellular energy production nosedives, oxidative stress increases, and hair follicles may become more vulnerable to thinning and age-related dysfunction. This has positioned NMN as a promising area of interest for hair health. The new body of research suggests that NMN supplementation may support cellular repair and proliferation by helping counter free radical damage (the cellular and molecular stress caused by factors such as UV exposure and pollution), which may, in turn, help support healthier hair growth and density.

Wonderfeel Youngr NMN
Shop At Wonderfeel

Developed by Harvard professor Andrew Salzman, MD, Wonderfeel Youngr NMN contains 900 milligrams of patented NMN (what the brand describes as a “clinically effective dose”), along with antioxidants such as ergothioneine and vitamin D3. Together, these ingredients help reduce oxidative stress, support scalp and follicle health, and promote healthier-looking hair. In addition to helping defend the scalp and strands from oxidative damage, Wonderfeel’s flagship supplement is intended to support cellular pathways associated with hair growth, including Wnt/β-catenin signaling, while also helping address inflammation linked to scalp and follicle aging.

If you’ve been looking for a multipurpose longevity supplement with potential hair-supporting benefits to boot, Wonderfeel’s Youngr NMN may be worth adding to your wellness routine.

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3

Delta Flight Forced to Land After Passenger Accused of Disgusting Act

FLIGHTMARE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.10.26 6:55AM EDT 
Delta Airlines
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a passenger allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the rear when she inadvertently skipped his drinks order. Federal prosecutors say the flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles was forced to land in Atlanta after Cody James Maluck, 32, allegedly slapped a flight attendant on the bottom hard enough to move her body forward. According to a federal complaint reviewed by The Independent, the attendant skipped Maluck during beverage service because he appeared to be asleep. Moments later, she “felt a slap to her buttocks area with sufficient force to cause her body to move forward,” the complaint says. She turned around to see Maluck raising his hands and saying words to the effect of, “I didn’t do anything.” Another flight attendant told investigators she heard a yell and saw her colleague lurch forward “as if she had been struck or pushed.” The pilot diverted the aircraft to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where Atlanta police met the plane and detained Maluck. The FBI later took over the investigation. Maluck allegedly admitted he touched the attendant’s buttocks but denied striking her hard enough to move her forward.

Read it at Independent

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4
City Apologizes for X-Rated Error in Summer Recreation Guide
SUMMER LOVING
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.10.26 6:26AM EDT 
A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker
A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker handles the mail in a drop-off box behind a post office in Oak Park, Michigan, U.S. August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook REBECCA COOK/REUTERS

Officials in a California city apologized and halted distribution of a summer recreation guide after discovering that some mailed copies contained pornographic images. Some copies included “inappropriate images that should not have appeared in a publication distributed to residents,” Pomona City said in a statement on Monday. Officials stressed that the inclusion “was not intentional” and the images “were not approved for inclusion.” According to the San Bernardino Sun, Assistant City Manager Mark Gluba said the images appeared to be pages of adult-content ads that replaced planned city content. He said only a limited number of copies with pornographic content were distributed. “We sincerely apologize to our community, especially to families and children who may have been affected,” the city said, adding that it recognized the incident had “damaged public trust.” Gluba said officials were working with the Pomona Police Department and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to investigate the matter.

Read it at New York Post

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These Ergonomic, Whisper-Quiet Vibrators Are Worth the Hype
VIBE CHECK
Scouted Staff
Published 06.03.26 1:56PM EDT 
A hand grips a coral-pink rabbit vibrator as it meets a white calla lily, the two heads of the toy emerging from the flower's petals against a soft gray background.
Smile Makers Collection

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If you’re looking to spice up your summer, Smile Makers has you covered. Known for its ergonomic, luxury sex toys, Smile Makers offers a wide range of premium options for solo and partnered play alike. The best part? If you’re not sure what your vibe is, the brand offers an online quiz to help you figure it out.

One of the brand’s bestsellers is the Artist, a rabbit vibrator that never misses a stroke. The two adjustable heads stimulate the clitoris and vagina at the same time. It can also be used anally via the longer head for those who like to explore. Squeeze the sides when you need more, or take full control and build your own rhythm.

Another great option is the Ballerina. This pebble-shaped stimulator envelops the entire vulva at once, from the clitoris to the entrance to the vagina. It fits snugly in the palm of your hand with a soft, stress-ball texture that feels as good to hold as it does to use.

For beginners, look no further than Vibes of the Week, Smile Makers’ complete beginner’s collection. It comes with seven vibrators: The Billionaire, The French Lover, The Firefighter, The Surfer, The Neighbor (butt plug), The Tennis Pro G-spot vibe, and The Whisperer.

Regardless of what you choose, Smike Makers’ deluxe, silent, and powerful vibrators and toys are delivered discreetly right to your door. For a limited time, score free shipping on orders over $65.

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5
Male ‘X-Men’ Star, 59, Reveals ‘Super Rare’ Breast Cancer Diagnosis
HERO’S FIGHT
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.10.26 5:23AM EDT 
Tyler Mane
Tyler Mane, who stars in the film X-Men as Sabretooth arrives at the UK premiere of the film August 15, 2000. The sci-fi film has already premiered in the US. RUS/JRE Reuters Photographer/REUTERS

X-Men star Tyler Mane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer, calling the disease “super rare” in men and urging others not to ignore potential warning signs. The 59-year-old Canadian actor, who played the mutant Sabretooth in the 2000 blockbuster, shared the news in a Facebook video. “I have some bad news. I start chemo today,” Mane said. “One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them.” He wrote in a caption that “it’s super rare” and “only 1 percent of breast cancers are men.” The actor said he initially didn’t want to make his diagnosis public because it felt “kind of embarrassing.” But he said he decided to speak about it after learning that men are more likely to be diagnosed at more advanced stages because “it’s not talked about and not looked for.” “Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that,” he said. Mane also credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, 51, with pushing him to get a lump removed and begin treatment after doctors dismissed his concerns. “F--- cancer!” he said in footage from the hospital as he began chemotherapy.

Tyler Mane makes announcement
'X-Men' star Tyler Mane revealed Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Facebook/ Tyler Mane
Read it at Daily Mail

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6
Billionaire Summer Retreat Guest List Is Revealed
BIG NAMES
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 06.10.26 12:24AM EDT 
Jeff Bezos
Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Plenty of big names in media, politics, and business are expected to attend the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference in Idaho next month. Those on the guest list, Variety reported, include Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, David Ellison, Bari Weiss, Tim Cook, and Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch. Also believed to make an appearance are CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Fox News anchor Bret Baier, and CBS’ Gayle King, as well as leaders in the artificial intelligence space, like OpenAI’s Sam Altman. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is also on the guest list for the week-long conference, which some refer to as a summer camp for billionaires. The conference has taken place each year since 1983. Its namesake is Herbert Allen Jr., the CEO of Allen & Company, a private investment firm based in New York and London. Those who have attended past conferences but are not expected to do so this year are former media executive Shari Redstone, the daughter of former CBS Corporation Chairman Sumner Redstone, and Warren Buffet. In prior years, reported agreements were made at the conference to merge Disney and ABC News, and for Bezos to buy The Washington Post.

Read it at Variety

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7
Nazi-Tattooed Dem Coasts to Victory in Maine
GENERAL ELECTION SET
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 06.09.26 10:58PM EDT 
Graham Platner
Amanda Sabga/REUTERS

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner easily won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating Governor Janet Mills, who had dropped out of the race in April, the Associated Press reported. Platner, a 41-year-old oyster farmer and Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, will now try to unseat five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins, 73, in November. Platner’s campaign has drawn attention in part due to a tattoo of his—which he has since covered up—resembling one used by a Nazi paramilitary organization. Platner told the Daily Beast last fall that he had only recently become aware that the tattoo, which he got while out drinking in Croatia with other Marines nearly 20 years ago, had Nazi connotations. In his victory speech on Tuesday, Platner said political commentators “keep looking for that one story, that one headline, that one moment in my life that they can define the campaign by.” He continued: “In trying so hard to understand me, they failed to understand that this is not about me at all. This is a movement about us, about the far too many, working far too hard and struggling far too much.”

Read it at Associated Press

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8
He-Man Actor, 31, Lands Wild Role as Cult Survivor/Supermodel
ON TO THE NEXT ONE
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 06.09.26 9:08PM EDT 
nicholas galitzine
Nicholas Galitzine attends the Los Angeles world premiere for ''Masters of the Universe'' at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2026. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

Actor Nicholas Galitzine has another strange, hunky project in the works. The 31-year-old actor, who played the iconic comic book hero He-Man in this month’s Masters of the Universe movie, will star as male supermodel Hoyt Richards in an upcoming feature film from auteur filmmaker Gus Van Sant. Other details about the upcoming feature haven’t been revealed yet, but Richards, 64, is widely known as the first-ever male supermodel. He was also in a cult led by Frederick von Mierers, called Eternal Values, to which he gave millions of dollars he earned from modeling. A new HBO docuseries, Bring Me the Beauties, details Richards’ experience with von Mierers, who helped the young model enter the fashion world but also believed himself to be an alien consciousness occupying a human body. Aside from his leading role in Masters of the Universe, Galitzine also stars as Elliot Matthews in The Sheep Detectives alongside Hugh Jackman.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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Celebrate Summer Sans the Hangover With Camino’s Mood-Boosting Cannabis Treats
BEYOND THE COOLER
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.08.26 9:39PM EDT 
Published 06.08.26 7:49PM EDT 
Camino CBD Gummies
Camino.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From sunset swims to 4th of July barbecues, summer is filled with endless occasions to celebrate the warm weather, longer days, and PTO. If you’re looking to participate in the festivities but trying to cut down on or eliminate alcohol altogether, cannabis treats may be a good alternative. Camino’s wide variety of strains, effects, and strengths in CBD- and THC-infused gummies has something for everyone looking to test the waters with hemp-derived gummies.

Watermelon Spritz 'Uplifting' Gummies
Shop At Camino

Looking for an energy-boosting or uplifting effect? Camino has you covered with tasting, sour, and regular gummies designed to give you a gentle, controlled buzz without the next-day hangover, upset stomach, or pounding headache. Available in two, five, and 10-THC strengths, Camino’s dessert-worthy cannabis gummies are here to help you celebrate sans guilt, sleep without interruption, and relax when the endless invitations start to cause anxiety. They’ve even got a spiked chocolate bar for those who prefer cacao to fruit-flavored candies. Sweet summer, unlocked.

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9
NASA Reveals Astronauts Set for Artemis III Mission
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.09.26 4:38PM EDT 
Astronauts Randy Bresnik, Luca Parmitano, Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas are unveiled as the NASA Artemis III mission crew, during an event at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, U.S.
Antranik Tavitian

NASA has announced the crew that will be embarking on Artemis III. The group of four men was revealed on Tuesday just two months after Artemis II, which marked the first time NASA had sent astronauts to the moon’s vicinity in more than 50 years. The crew members for Artemis III consist of Commander Randy Bresnik, pilot Luca Parmitano, as well as mission specialists Frank Rubio, and Andre Douglas. They will fly to low-Earth orbit “to test rendezvous and docking maneuvers” for future missions. The four men have “extensive experience in space,” as described by The New York Times, with Douglas even having been a backup for Artemis II. “Mom, thank you so much for believing in me,” he said as he prepares for his first trip into space. NASA’s longstanding commitment to diversity was challenged by the Trump administration’s focus on eliminating DEI policies in 2025, after which NASA removed a pledge from its website to put the first woman, first black person, and first non-American on the moon. “I don’t think anyone should be reading into this,” NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said regarding the absence of a woman on the new crew. He noted that the four selected astronauts were “the best astronauts to undertake and complete the mission’s objectives.”

Read it at The New York Times

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10
JFK Jr.’s Nephew Gives Weird Response On Uncle’s Sex Life
FAMILY MATTERS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.09.26 3:15PM EDT 
Jack and JFK Jr.
Getty Images

Jack Schlossberg has opinions on his uncle JFK Jr.’s skills in the bedroom. When asked by Bravo host Andy Cohen about Madonna’s confession that the late Kennedy scion was the “best sex” she ever had, Schlossberg, 33, didn’t hesitate to praise his uncle. “I’m running for office. All I can say is that I bet she was right,” he told Cohen and his cohost John Hill on an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. While promoting her new album Confessions II, Madonna was asked who her “best d--- down” was. Not wanting to name anyone living Madonna whispered, “John Kennedy Jr.,” whom she dated in the late 1980s. In the promotional clip, she was joined by Jeremy O. Harris, Bob the Drag Queen, dancer Ivy Mugler, ID’s Marcello Gutierrez, and designer Raul Lopez, none of whom were surprised by the Queen of Pop’s admission. “Everyone says his d--- was crazy and he was a good f---,” Lopez responded, to which Madonna replied slyly, “Mmm hmm.” Kennedy died at age 38 in a 1999 plane crash alongside his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her sister, Lauren Bessette. Schlossberg is attempting to carry on his family’s political legacy, running for New York’s 12th Congressional District to fill the seat of longtime Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Read it at People

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