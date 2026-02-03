Delta Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Onboard ‘Emergency’
A Delta flight bound for Israel was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after a medical emergency on board, according to an air traffic control recording. Delta Air Lines flight DL234 departed from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday afternoon and was due to arrive in Tel Aviv ten hours later. But six hours into the journey, the plane was forced to divert to Dublin after one of the 176 people on board experienced a “serious medical emergency”, according to AirLive. According to the outlet, the plane made a “heavyweight landing,” meaning it landed while still carrying more weight than usual because it had just taken off and was loaded with fuel for a long-haul flight. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 shows the same aircraft later took off again from Dublin roughly two hours later. Emergency medical crews were on standby when the plane landed and transported the affected passenger to a nearby hospital. The individual’s condition has not been publicly disclosed. The Daily Beast has contacted Delta for comment.