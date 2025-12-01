World

Delta Flight to Detroit Makes Emergency Landing in Japan

TOKYO DRIFT

The flight from China to the U.S. was diverted after just two hours in the air.

Tom Sanders
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

The Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-941 with special LA28 Olympics livery visits Barcelona-El Prat Airport for the first time, in Barcelona, Spain, on August 27, 2025. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight from China to the U.S. was forced to make an emergency landing in Japan over a serious mechanical issue mid-flight. Flight 388 departed Shanghai at 5:46 p.m. on Friday and was expected to land at Detroit’s Wayne County Airport 13 hours later. But less than two hours after taking to the skies, the Airbus A350 diverted to Tokyo after crew members identified a number of hydraulic issues that could potentially cause problems with the landing gear. “The aircraft landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew.” The plane in question remained in Tokyo for an additional 26 hours before flying to Detroit via Seattle, one of Delta Air Lines’ hubs, on the return leg. Passengers were rerouted to alternative flights rather than being forced to wait for the aircraft to be repaired.

Read it at Business Insider
Tom Sanders

Tom Sanders

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now