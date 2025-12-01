Delta Flight to Detroit Makes Emergency Landing in Japan

A Delta Air Lines flight from China to the U.S. was forced to make an emergency landing in Japan over a serious mechanical issue mid-flight. Flight 388 departed Shanghai at 5:46 p.m. on Friday and was expected to land at Detroit’s Wayne County Airport 13 hours later. But less than two hours after taking to the skies, the Airbus A350 diverted to Tokyo after crew members identified a number of hydraulic issues that could potentially cause problems with the landing gear. “The aircraft landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew.” The plane in question remained in Tokyo for an additional 26 hours before flying to Detroit via Seattle, one of Delta Air Lines’ hubs, on the return leg. Passengers were rerouted to alternative flights rather than being forced to wait for the aircraft to be repaired.