Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Delta Jet Engine Bursts Into Flames on Takeoff and Sparks Airport Fire

AIR SCARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.23.26 9:49AM EST 
WSAV
WSAV

Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after a jet returned to its point of origin moments into a flight with engine failure. Passengers reported seeing an engine blow on takeoff, sending flames spewing behind the 13-year-old plane and setting fire to the grass around the runway at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, PYOK reports. “Delta Flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” the carrier told WSAV. “The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.” It added, “We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” No injuries have been reported, but Melissa Johnson told the station she had been on board. “During takeoff, it felt like within a couple [of] seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying,” she said. “It was almost like the sound of a car engine that backfired but ten times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.”

FlightRadar24
FlightRadar24
Read it at WSAV News 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
NFL Player Dies at 46
MORE TRAGEDY
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 02.23.26 7:32AM EST 
Ronyell Whitaker of the Minnesota Vikings before a football game against the Washington Redskins on September 11, 2006 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Ronyell Whitaker, a former NFL defensive back who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings, has died at the age of 46. In a statement, his family confirmed he had died on Sunday, but did not give a cause of death. “Ronyell lived a life marked by passion, perseverance and purpose,” the statement added. “A gifted athlete, he proudly played high school football for Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk, Virginia, and college football for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where his talent, determination and leadership on the field made a lasting impact.” Whitaker began his professional football career after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003. He went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings, as well as a brief one-month spell for the Detroit Lions in 2008. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League before retiring from professional football in 2010. Whitaker is the second Vikings player to have died in a matter of days. The team paid tribute to 25-year-old wide receiver Rondale Moore after he was found at his home on Saturday with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Read it at Vikings.com

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Support Healthy Conception From the Start With Fertility Supplements for Him and Her
BABY STEPS
AD BY Eu Natural
Updated 01.13.26 9:36AM EST 
Published 01.12.26 10:42AM EST 
Smiling couple holding Eu Natural Conception for Her and Conception for Him fertility supplements, lifestyle image representing a shared fertility journey.
Eu Natural

Making the choice to have a child is the first step on what can be a very long road. Eu Natural, a leader in specialty supplements, smooths the path by addressing the often overlooked wellness needs of both male and female fertility.

The Conception supplements are the best-selling fertility support supplements on Amazon and deliver essential nutrients to support mom, dad, and baby.

This multivitamin (available as a capsule or delicious strawberry gummy) is formulated for pre-conception needs like hormone balance and regular menstrual cycles, as well as early fetal development.

Conception for Her
Buy At Amazon$35

Conception for Her (Gummies)
Buy At Amazon$35

Designed for men, this supplement delivers 14 essential vitamins and minerals to support reproductive health, including optimal sperm count.

Conception for Him
Buy At Amazon$35

You can also grab both Conception for Him and Conception for Her in this convenient two-pack bundle.

Conception Bundles
Buy At Amazon$55

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Food Delivery Robot Wreaks Havoc in Client’s L.A. Yard
AWOL ANDROID
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.23.26 7:37AM EST 
Santa Monica, CA, Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - A Coco food delivery robots crosses 11th St. as it travels along Montana Ave. from Kreation Kafe. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

A fully automated food delivery robot caused chaos in a Los Angeles garden, smashing down a fence and stealing part of the debris. Kaiya Reel said the Coco delivery robot ploughed into her property on the weekend, trampling her flowers and then making a dash for it as she tried to stop it. “I came out here, and I found the Coco in my garden,” the East Hollywood resident told KTLA. “It had gotten my fence caught up in its wheel. It uprooted a whole bunch of plants in my garden and then just drove away with the fence attached to it.” She added, “I chased after it and looked like a total crazy person, running after a robot in the middle of the street and yelling at it. I was trying to block it and get in its way and it would try to go around me.” Her neighbor Roman Henson said, “I heard this crunching sound and turned around. The robot had driven through the little fence and was dragging it.” The Daily Beast has contacted Coco for comment.

Read it at KTLA 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Thousands of Flights Canceled Due to Historic Blizzard
S-NO TRAVEL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.22.26 5:48PM EST 
A powerful snowstorm brought daily life to a standstill in Washington DC, United States on January 25, 2026.
A powerful snowstorm brought daily life to a standstill in Washington DC, United States on January 25, 2026. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The East Coast is getting another snowstorm, and with it, thousands of delayed flights. Anticipating the impact, all major carriers have cut over 3,000 flights at airports in New York City and Boston, with 12,000 delays reported in New York alone. Much of the northeast is currently under active blizzard warnings, as the storm is expected to intensify throughout Sunday and Monday. New York and New Jersey could receive anywhere between 12 and 24 inches of snow. Other states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, are expected to see similar snowfall. Wind speeds are expected to reach 50 to 60 mph in certain affected areas. The number of delays and flight cancellations will only increase as the snowstorm intensifies. “It’s been several years since we saw one of this magnitude across this large a region in this very populated part of the country,” Cody Snell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, told The Independent.

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Whisper Quiet Sex Toy Will Have You Coming Back for More—Save Up to 60%
STRONG AND SILENT
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.17.26 11:47AM EST 
Published 02.11.26 6:37PM EST 
Womanizer Next air suction sex toy in red and pink resting on a bedside table next to decorative crystal lamp and candle, highlighting its sleek whisper-quiet design for Valentine’s Day
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Romance doesn’t have to revolve around roses, dinner reservations, or even another person to feel meaningful. This year, Womanizer invites you to celebrate pleasure, connection, and self-love with a gift designed to be truly unforgettable. Plus, during the retailer’s current sale, you can save up to 60 percent sitewide.

The right toy should feel intuitive and empowering—not intimidating. The Next, Womanizer’s newest release, turns up the heat with the brand’s patented 3D Pleasure Air Technology, delivering contact-free stimulation that mimics the thrill of oral sex without any tired tongues.

Next
Use the code AFF-DAILYBEAST to save 14%
Shop At Womanizer

Imagine soft, teasing pulses one moment, slowly becoming deeper, more commanding waves the next. With 14 intensity levels to explore, the experience is totally up to you. The Next toy is also engineered with Womanizer’s new Climax Control functionality. It goes beyond adjusting speed and intensity, allowing you to choose the depth of the air waves, with three levels that create a more deliberate—and potentially multi-orgasmic—journey.

The Next is whisper quiet too, running nearly silent without sacrificing power. The sex toy activates only upon contact with skin and slips into standby mode when not in use. And the performance lives up to the promise. In consumer testing, 94 percent of participants reached orgasm, 70 percent reported more intense orgasms, and 80 percent experienced multiple orgasms. Find out what all of the hype is about during Womanizer’s limited-time sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
NFL Star Wide Receiver Found Dead at 25
FOOTBALL LEGACY
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 02.22.26 5:36PM EST 
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 17: Rondale Moore #4 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL star Rondale Moore has died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 25. The wide receiver’s body was found in the garage of a property in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana, according to Chief of Police Todd Bailey. Floyd County Coroner Matthew Tomlin confirmed that an autopsy would be carried out on Sunday, with Moore’s death currently remaining under investigation by local authorities. Moore was named CBS Sports Freshman of the Year during his college football career with the Purdue Boilermakers. Moore went on to play professionally for the Arizona Cardinals, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Minnesota Vikings. The athlete signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings on March 19, 2025, but on August 9 he suffered a serious knee injury during a preseason game, leading him to be placed on the injury reserve. The Vikings issued a statement on X, sharing that they had been in contact with his family and were making “counseling and emotional support resources available to anyone in need.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Team USA Honors Fallen Teammate After Olympics Hockey Win
GOLDEN MEMORY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.22.26 4:15PM EST 
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Auston Matthews #34, Zach Werenski #8 and Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medals with the sweater of the late Johnny Gaudreau after the team's 2-1 overtime victory in during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy.
(L-R) Auston Matthews #34, Zach Werenski #8 and Matthew Tkachuk #19 of Team United States celebrate winning the gold medals with the sweater of the late Johnny Gaudreau after the team's 2-1 overtime victory in during the Men's Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States on day 16 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 22, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The late Johnny Gaudreau, known as “Johnny Hockey,” a member of the United States men’s ice hockey team, was honored at the Winter Olympics after Team USA’s historic gold-medal 2-1 win over Team Canada. Gaudreau was set to be part of the team before his death in 2024. The player was killed alongside his brother Matthew by a drunk driver while they were riding their bikes. Team USA remembered their former teammate by hanging his jersey in the locker room throughout the Games. After their legendary victory over the reigning champions, players brought his jersey onto the ice, along with two of his children, Noa and Johnny Jr., to honor his memory. Gaudreau’s family members were there to witness the legendary win—the first time the United States has captured Olympic gold in men’s hockey since 1980. Gaudreau played for the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets in the NHL for 11 seasons and was the all-time leading U.S. scorer in international play. Gaudreau is survived by his wife, his parents, and his three children, the youngest of whom was born after his death.

Read it at USA Today

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Rebecca Gayheart Breaks Silence After Eric Dane’s Death
'DIFFICULT TIME'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.22.26 3:59PM EST 
Gayheart and Dane 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Actor Eric Dane (L) and Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Co-chair Rebecca Gayheart-Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

Rebecca Gayheart thanked fans for their support after the death of her husband, actor Eric Dane. Dane died at age 53 on Feb. 19 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), surrounded by his family, including Gayheart. “I’m so blown away by the outpouring of love and support from our community,” Gayheart posted on her Instagram story. Behind the words, Gayheart’s story featured images of Dane with his family and two candles. “There aren’t words to express our gratitude. You are truly holding us up during this difficult time,” she added. Gayheart and the Grey’s Anatomy star separated in 2018 but remained married. She had filed for divorce from Dane in 2018, but withdrew the petition in March 2025, one month before Dane made his ALS diagnosis public. Gayheart wrote in The Cut that she was completely in charge of Dane’s medical care. After Dane’s death, his family told PEOPLE, “Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.” Those close to him have started a GoFundMe to raise money for his family. Dane is survived by his wife and two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out Amid Andrew Scandal
RED CARPET OBLIGATIONS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.22.26 1:19PM EST 
Published 02.22.26 1:17PM EST 
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday in London, following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. The former Prince Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19 for alleged misconduct in public office in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince William has served as President of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010. William walked the carpet wearing a burgundy velvet jacket alongside Middleton, who wore a lighter burgundy dress that complemented his attire. Other royals have continued making their scheduled appearances following the scandal. King Charles III attended London Fashion Week, and Princess Anne visited a prison as part of her charity work. King Charles issued a statement following Andrew’s arrest, telling the public that while this goes on, “my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.” He added that the police have his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” for the ongoing investigation into his brother and believes “the law must take its course.” Andrew has been under scrutiny for years following allegations from Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Boost Muscle Gains and Fill Nutritional Gaps With Momentous’ Supplement Lineup
STOCK UP
Scouted Staff
Updated 02.20.26 10:21AM EST 
Published 02.18.26 1:15PM EST 
Smiling woman with braided hair holding a white shaker bottle in front of a blue brick wall.
Yilmaz Akin, Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Running on cold brew and sugary energy bars? When your days are packed with deadlines and meals are squeezed in between errands, your nutrition can quietly (and quickly) take the backseat. If you’re looking for simple, low-effort ways to shore up your wellness routine, meet protein goals, and support lean muscle mass, The Vitamin Shoppe has got your back. The retailer is now carrying one of our favorite supplement brands, Momentous.

Momentous Creatine Powder
See At Vitamin Shoppe

While the brand offers a slew of vitamins and supplements to help fill in nutritional gaps, Momentous' creatine collection is among its bestsellers. These formulas are backed by rigorous third-party testing, including NSF Certified for Sport credentials. The brand’s creatine powders and gummies are made with Momentous’ proprietary 100 percent Creapure, the most studied form of creatine. The powder is unflavored for easy mixing and supports muscle recovery along with cognitive performance. If you’re ready to get on the creatine bandwagon, Momentous’ formulas are second to none.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Mother of 3 Missing for 24 Years Found Alive
GONE GIRL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 02.22.26 6:02PM EST 
Published 02.22.26 11:30AM EST 
Michele Hundley Smith
Michele Hundley Smith Facebook/Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home

Michele Hundley Smith disappeared without a trace in December 2001, and after searching for nearly 25 years, her family has found out she’s alive. Smith, then 38, disappeared while Christmas shopping for her family in Eden, North Carolina. When she went missing, Smith’s three children were 19, 14, and 7. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, she was found in North Carolina but does not wish to have her location shared. The case has sparked national attention as Smith’s family continued their search for decades. There were even episodes of true crime podcasts dedicated to Smith’s disappearance. Her family had no idea the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, or whether she was dead or alive. “For years, we didn’t know if we were grieving or waiting,” her cousin Barbara Byrd told WFMY News. Byrd is still left questioning: “My biggest question is to her… what happened all those years ago in December? What made you leave? What happened?” A Facebook page called “Bring Michele Hundley Smith Home” posted that it would be rededicating the page to other missing people.

Read it at WFMY News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Animated Animal Tale Races Steamy Romance for Box Office Win
PLAY BALL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.21.26 6:06PM EST 
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights'
Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in 'Wuthering Heights' Warner Bros. Pictures

The windswept drama of Wuthering Heights may have star power, but it’s being chased down by an unlikely contender: a basketball-playing goat. Sony Pictures’ animated film Goat is emerging as the box office winner for both films’ second weekend. The star-studded literary adaptation, led by Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, debuted at the top for Valentine’s Day weekend. While the gothic drama leans into moody passion and prestige appeal, Goat is showing strong second-weekend numbers by drawing in crowds with family-friendly energy. The animated feature, which stars Stranger Things alums Caleb McLaughlin and David Harbour and NBA star Stephen Curry, follows a young underdog named Will on a mission to shake up the world of basketball. According to Deadline, the feel-good movie pulled in an estimated $15.7 million in its second week, bringing its 10-day domestic total to around $54 million. Meanwhile, Wuthering Heights—the romantic period drama adaptation—earned $14.7 million, keeping it narrowly ahead for total domestic earnings with a roughly $60 million total after the same 10-day stretch.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now