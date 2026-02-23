Delta Jet Engine Bursts Into Flames on Takeoff and Sparks Airport Fire
Delta Air Lines has issued an apology after a jet returned to its point of origin moments into a flight with engine failure. Passengers reported seeing an engine blow on takeoff, sending flames spewing behind the 13-year-old plane and setting fire to the grass around the runway at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia, PYOK reports. “Delta Flight 1067 from Savannah to Atlanta returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” the carrier told WSAV. “The Boeing 737-900 landed safely and was met by fire trucks, and customers deplaned normally at the gate.” It added, “We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” No injuries have been reported, but Melissa Johnson told the station she had been on board. “During takeoff, it felt like within a couple [of] seconds of when the wheels left the runway that we heard this loud boom, and we saw sparks flying,” she said. “It was almost like the sound of a car engine that backfired but ten times as loud. You could tell there was a lot of fear on the plane just from the passengers.”