George Santos Reveals Who the Smelliest Member of Congress Is
‘GREASY AND OILY’
When it comes to Congressional superlatives, George Santos already has his pick for the smelliest of ‘em all: New York representative Jerry Nadler. “I can say this with no mental reservations, the worst body odor in Congress is definitely Jerry Nadler. It’s so bad!” Santos told comedian Jim Norton while appearing on his podcast Jim Norton Can’t Save You Wednesday. “Jerry Nadler would waddle down that aisle and crop dust it. Like, it was every step of his waddle was a fart. But the dude just stinks… he’s greasy and oily. Ewww. Take a shower, goddamnit!” When pried on who had the worst breath, the disgraced congressman refused to give a name but did admit that it was someone in the Republican Party. Santos is currently facing a potential two year prison sentence after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft last summer. Following an investigation by the House Ethics Committee, Santos was expelled from Congress in 2023, becoming the sixth House member in history to ever be removed from his post.
