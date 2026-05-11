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1

Delta Passengers Endure Eight-Hour Flight to Nowhere

‘OPERATIONAL ISSUE’
Janna Brancolini
Published 05.11.26 1:26PM EDT 
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 aircraft as seen during take off and flying phase, passing in front of the air traffic control tower while the plane is departing from Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport AMS towards Atlanta ATL in the United States of America as flight DL75 in the blue sky.
NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines plane got halfway across the Atlantic Ocean before turning back, subjecting passengers to an eight-hour trip to nowhere. The Airbus A330-200 left Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday evening and climbed to a cruising altitude of 33,000 feet. The 21-year-old jet continued east for about three and a half hours, but as it was approaching the midpoint of the transatlantic crossing, the crew decided to turn the aircraft around. Delta Air Lines said in a statement that the flight returned because of an “operational issue.” It did not elaborate on what caused the problem, or explain why it was best handled at its primary maintenance base at the Atlanta hub as opposed to diverting the flight to another airport. The plane landed safely back in Atlanta at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The flight was then canceled and the Airbus remained on the ground for inspection.

Read it at Airlive

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2
Hollywood Star’s Heated Road Rage Clash Caught on Camera
GRINDING HIS GEARS
Janna Brancolini
Published 05.11.26 9:41AM EDT 
Benedict Cumberbatch attends a "The Thing With Feathers" New York screening at The Crosby Hotel on November 19, 2025 in New York City.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Avengers star Benedict Cumberbatch got into a heated argument while riding his bike in London after another cyclist accused him of running a red light. Witnesses said an angry “vigilante” cyclist followed Cumberbatch until he pulled over, and the two men then argued for about 10 minutes about whether the Imitation Game star had run three red lights. Cumberbatch accused the other man of verbally abusing him, causing the cyclist to respond sarcastically, “Oh no, I verbally abused the guy who completely repeatedly broke the law.” Cumberbatch replied, “I did it once.” His accuser was apparently taken aback when he realized who he had confronted, but nevertheless continued to accuse him. In the meantime, the bike lane was blocked, and school children were passing by “awestruck,” witnesses said. Cumberbatch politely asked them to wait for photos, then posed with them after the other cyclist finally left. “Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching even though he was having a meltdown,” a witness told the Daily Mail. “They went at each other about five times.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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Take Notes Like Never Before With a Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
NEW LAUNCH
Scouted Staff
Published 05.06.26 8:22PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.

The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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3
‘80s Singer’s Health Crisis Deepens With Cardiac Arrest
HEALTH NIGHTMARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 05.11.26 10:47AM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: British singer Bonnie Tyler performs the song "Believe in me" during the dress rehearsal for the final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena Hall May 17, 2013. The final of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 18. REUTERS/Jessica Gow/Scanpix (SWEDEN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN/File Photo
Scanpix Scanpix/REUTERS

Singer Bonnie Tyler suffered a cardiac arrest amid a health battle that left her in an induced coma, according to the Portuguese press. The Welsh star had to be resuscitated at Faro Hospital in the Algarve, and she will remain in a coma as doctors treat an infection, Correio da Manha reported. The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer had reportedly begun to feel unwell in the U.K. After doctors found nothing she flew to Portugal, where she has a second home, and began to suffer severe abdominal pain. After two days in bed, her husband, Robert Sullivan, rushed her to a private hospital, and from there she was transferred to Faro Hospital, where the 74-year-old underwent treatment for a burst appendix. On Wednesday, a statement on her official Facebook was released, which said, “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie was admitted to a hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she owns a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. The surgery went well, and she is already recovering.” Then, two days later, a follow-up statement confirmed that the ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ singer had “been put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery.” The Daily Beast has reached out to her reps for comment.

Read it at Correio da Manha

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4
Train Crash Rescue Takes Wild Turn When Alligators Appear
GATOR FRENZY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.11.26 1:11PM EDT 
Published 05.11.26 1:10PM EDT 
Car Crash in grass
Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue/Facebook

A rescue mission to help victims of an Amtrak collision in Texas took a strange turn when four alligators showed up at the crash site. Authorities in Houston, Texas, responded Sunday afternoon to reports that a car had driven into the path of an oncoming Amtrak train traveling about 60 mph. Fire officials said the train operator was trying to help the injured passengers, a man and a child, but was stopped by an unexpected obstacle. “Train conductor attempted to assist, confronted by at least four alligators in the water,” Sheldon Community Fire & Rescue shared on Facebook. The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office said both the driver and child passenger were taken to the hospital, with one listed in critical condition. Investigators say the driver drove past the lowered crossing arms and ignored warning signals before the crash. Authorities are looking into whether intoxication played a role. “You should always be mindful when crossing tracks, whether or not there is a train or lights are on,” Alex Kampf with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told People. “Here in Harris County, the tracks have warning, and you shall yield to the signal, train horns, and lights, etc.”

Read it at People

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Lelo’s Premium Sex Toys Are Up to 50% Off During May
BUZZ WORTHY
Scouted Staff
Published 05.05.26 9:00PM EDT 
A close-up of a hand holding a blush pink LELO vibrator against bare skin, featuring a gold mirrored disc embossed with the LELO logo.
LELO

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

One of the rarest luxuries isn’t a destination or extravagant dinner—it’s an evening entirely your own. Make those solo (or partnered) nights at home a little more indulgent with Lelo’s luxury intimacy devices. The brand’s annual Masturbation Month sale is back, offering up to 50 percent off its most popular products designed to elevate self-care and pleasure. Plus, shoppers can save an extra 10 percent off with code YESYOUMAY10 at checkout.

Among the brand’s bestselling devices is the Sila Cruise, which features a wide mouthpiece and sonic wave technology designed for deeply satisfying external stimulation. With eight intensity levels ranging from soft and teasing to more powerful pulses, it offers a customizable experience that’s equal parts luxe and intuitive.

Sila Cruise Sonic Clitoral Massager
22% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Meanwhile, the Soraya 2 is engineered to deliver dual stimulation with customizable settings and an ergonomic design that adapts comfortably to your body. With twelve intensity levels and flexible features for a more personalized fit, it’s easy to see why it’s become one of the brand’s bestsellers.

Sorya 2 G-Spot and Clitoral Vibrator
20% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Unlike most male masturbators, the F1S V3 doesn’t try to simulate familiar sensations. Its sonic waves stimulate the entire phallus from every angle, with no thrusting required. Paired with the Lelo app, the toy uses real-time feedback to adjust the experience.

F1S V3 Pleasure Console
24% off during May
Shop At Lelo

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a partner, Lelo’s limited-time sale is the perfect excuse to upgrade your nighttime routine with a little extra luxury. After all, self-care comes in many forms—and right now, this one just happens to be up to 50 percent off.

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5
Actress Sienna Miller, 44, Welcomes Second Baby With Boyfriend, 29
NEW CHAPTER BEGINS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.11.26 12:25PM EDT 
Sienna Miller and Oli Green
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Actress Sienna Miller has welcomed a new baby with her boyfriend, 29-year-old model Oli Green. “It’s happened. I have a tiny baby next door. It feels like stringing sentences together is a bit challenging,” Miller told E! News. “I’m on very little sleep but I’m madly in love with my baby.” Miller and Green already share a 2-year-old daughter. Miller also has another daughter, Marlowe, 12, with her ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. The actress did not reveal the name or gender of her third child. Miller revealed her latest pregnancy in December when she appeared at the Fashion Awards, showing off her baby bump on the red carpet at the high-profile event. Speaking about her relationship with Green, Miller previously Grazia magazine that she believes an older woman being in a relationship with a younger man is “still fetishized.” “I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man,” Miller said. “Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishized rather than normalized,” she said, adding, “There’s a disparity there that I would love to see disappear.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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6
Bear Attack Victim Left Heartbreaking Final Voicemail for Dad
LAST GOODBYE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.11.26 11:28AM EDT 
ALASKA, UNITED STATES - 2003/01/01: USA, Alaska, Glacier Bay National Park, Brown Bear On Shore. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Florida native was found dead last week after an apparent bear attack at Montana’s Glacier National Park—and his father has revealed his heartbreaking final phone call. Anthony Edward Pollio, 33, left a voicemail for his father about two and a half miles into the grueling 10-mile hike. Anthony, a Catholic Deacon, was discovered 50 feet off the Mt. Brown Trail with injuries consistent with a bear attack, according to a statement from the national park. The seasoned hiker had been on a weeks-long cross-country adventure and regularly checked in with his father, Arthur, updating him on his travels and daily hikes. In his final message, he ended with a simple: “love you.” In an interview with the Sun Sentinel, Arthur recalled his son’s legacy: “His life experiences in 33 years — some people don’t get to do ’til they’re 90 or their whole life,” adding that during the once-in-a-lifetime trip, his son had hiked through the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Starved Rock State Park, and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The cause of his death is still under investigation, and authorities have yet to conduct an autopsy. This could be the park’s first deadly attack since 1998.

Read it at New York Post

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7
‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Convicted for Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend
BLOODBATH ATTACK
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Updated 05.11.26 10:06AM EDT 
Published 05.11.26 10:05AM EDT 
Actor Nick Pasqual
Actor Nick Pasqual arrives at 2011 L.A. Fashion Week - "Fashion Minga" at BOULEVARD3 on March 18, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage) Maury Phillips/WireImage

Hollywood actor Nick Pascal, 36, is facing life behind bars after a jury found him guilty of a vicious attack that left his girlfriend bleeding out in her Sunland, California home. Pascal was found guilty of attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent, in a California court on Friday. Pascal stabbed Allie Shehorn, his estranged girlfriend more than 20 times in a violent, frenzied attack on May 23, 2024. “I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” Shehorn said in court. Shehorn’s roommate found her and administered life saving first aid. Shehorn had a restraining order in place at the time of the attack, and had endured previous assaults from Pascal. Pascal, who guest-starred as a background actor on an episode of How I Met Your Mother in 2011, attempted to flee to Mexico after the brutal assault, but was caught before crossing the border in Texas. He now faces a possible lifetime in jail, the maximum penalty.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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8
Renowned Composer Dies Climbing Infamous California Trail
MOUNTAIN TRAGEDY
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.11.26 11:08AM EDT 
Mark Smythe
Mark Smythe via Facebook

Mark Smythe, a New Zealand composer known for his work on horror films and concert music, has died after collapsing on a notoriously difficult hiking trail in Sierra Madre. The 53-year-old was found unresponsive on the Mount Wilson Trail near Rescue Ridge on May 9, according to the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team. Relatives and friends were performing CPR when rescuers arrived, alongside firefighters from the Sierra Madre Fire Department, but Smythe was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet released the cause of death. Tributes were paid to the composer on social media. “It is a comfort to know that he was doing one of the things he loved, hiking in the hills,” his sister, Pepe Becker, wrote in a post on Facebook. The fatality is the second reported on the trail this month after another hiker died after falling a “significant distance” into a ravine earlier in May.

Read it at The New York Post

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Bissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Reveal Hidden Dust and Debris
CLEAN SWEEP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 04.29.26 3:14PM EDT 
BISSELL PowerClean DualBrush cleaning up pet food on a floor
BISSELL

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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.

The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.

One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.

PowerClean DualBrush
Down From $360
Buy At BISSELL$260

The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.

This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”

Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.

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9
Savannah Guthrie Reveals New Show Amid Mom’s Abduction Case
WORDLE GOES PRIMETIME
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.11.26 10:35AM EDT 
Savannah Guthrie
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is set to host a new game show based on the mobile app Wordle, NBC said on Monday. The news comes as Guthrie‘s 84-year-old mother, Nancy, remains missing after being abducted from her home in February. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked man armed with a gun standing at her front door before her disappearance. No suspects have been officially named or charged in connection with the investigation. Guthrie said filming for the show had been scheduled for March but had to be delayed after her mother’s disappearance. She told The New York Times, which owns the Wordle mobile app, that the game had become a shared ritual between her and her mother, and recalled showing her the pilot for the game show adaptation in December. The show will feature teams competing against each other in large-scale Wordle-inspired challenges, racing to solve five-letter word puzzles for a cash prize. The series is expected to premiere in 2027.

Read it at The New York Times

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10
Terrifying Footage Shows Frontier Passengers Flee After Jet Strikes Person on Runway
RUNWAY HORROR
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 05.11.26 9:58AM EDT 
Frontier Airlines
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

A shocking video has captured the moment Frontier Airlines passengers rushed to evacuate after their aircraft fatally struck a person on the runway. The chaos unfolded after the aircraft struck an apparent trespasser on a runway at Denver International Airport on May 8, triggering an engine fire and filling the cabin with smoke. Footage captured the aircraft accelerating down the runway before a bright orange flash and sparks erupted from one engine. Moments later, smoke spread through the cabin, prompting panic as passengers ignored instructions to leave luggage behind and headed for emergency exits. Passengers were later directed to “stay low and jump” onto inflatable slides as they escaped. Passenger Mohamed Hassan, told KUSA it was the “scariest experience of my life.” Separate security footage released by Denver officials shows the alleged trespasser crossing the runway before being struck near an engine. The victim has not been named. The aircraft was traveling about 139 mph at the time, according to FlightAware, with the impact occurring roughly two minutes after the person breached airport fencing. All 224 passengers and seven crew members were safely evacuated.

Read it at The New York Post

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