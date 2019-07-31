CHEAT SHEET
Delta Pilot Arrested for Allegedly Failing Sobriety Test Before Flight
A Delta pilot suspected of inebriation was taken off a fully boarded plane at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and arrested after failing a sobriety test, according to CBS News. Authorities allegedly found a container of alcohol in 37-year-old Gabriel Lyle Schroeder’s possession. After Schroeder was removed from the plane, the passengers disembarked and the flight was slightly delayed. There are no formal charges against Schroeder at this time and investigators are awaiting his toxicology results. CBS Minnesota reported that Schroeder has no criminal history prior to this.
Delta released a statement stating that “Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.” Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan said “there’s always a chance the plane might have taken off,” when asked how close the plane was to departing.