Delta Pilot Did Not Notify Air Traffic Control Before Dumping Fuel Over Los Angeles, FAA Says
A day after a Delta Air Lines plane dumped jet fuel over several Los Angeles County schools, federal authorities said the pilots did not ask for approval to release the fuel before the plane’s emergency landing. “A review of yesterday’s air traffic control communications shows the Delta Flight 89 crew did not tell air traffic control that they needed to dump fuel,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to CNN. According to audio of the interaction posted on LiveATC.net, the Delta pilots told air traffic control the plane would not need to dump fuel. “OK, so you don't need to hold or dump fuel or anything like that?” an air traffic controller asked the pilots, according to the audio. “Uh, negative,” one of the pilots responded. However, according to Delta, the plane began dropping fuel at an elevation of 8,000 feet and continued at least until it hit the 2,300-foot mark, CBS Los Angeles reports. More than 50 people, including over 20 elementary school students, were injured by the jet fuel and fumes on Tuesday.