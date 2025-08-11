Delta Plane Clips Another Aircraft Ahead of Takeoff
TARMAC COLLISION
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 clipped another plane’s wing while on the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, the airline said. The flight, scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Guatemala City, reportedly “made contact” with an empty Airbus A350 while pushing back from the gate, Delta announced in a written statement. No injuries were reported, and all 192 passengers were transferred to another plane following a delay. A Delta spokesman said, “The wing of DL1830 reportedly made contact with another Delta aircraft during pushback at the gate. There were no reports of injuries for crew or customers on the flight. We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels.” The mishap comes a week after rival carrier United Airlines was forced to ground its entire fleet after suffering a widespread technical issue, resulting in more than 1,000 flights being delayed. United Airlines apologized for the incident and said it would also pay for travel and accommodation expenses for those affected.