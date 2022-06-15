Delta Puts Limit on Its Lounges: ‘We’re Not a WeWork’
SEATS TAKEN
If you’ve been one of millions of flyers who recently got a message from your airline to show up to the airport at least three hours early because of crowds, don’t expect to hang out in your Delta Airlines lounge. The airline recently rolled out a new policy for its lounges in which members are now only allowed lounge access within three hours of departure time. There are exceptions, however, for those with long layovers or flights that have been delayed. The Wall Street Journal reports that when its writer went three hours and two minutes prior to their flight, they were told to come back in two minutes. So far, Delta is the only airline that has announced such a policy. In a time of sky-high demand as well as increasing remote work, the airline felt it was becoming impossible to maintain the experience in its lounges.