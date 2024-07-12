Delta Sorry for Post Trashing Flight Attendants’ Palestinian Flag Pins
‘I HEAR YOU’
Delta Air Lines is taking flack after its official X account appeared to take the side of a user who complained about two flight attendants wearing Palestinian flag pins on a recent flight. “Since 2001, we have taken our shoes off in every airport because of a terrorist attack on U.S. soil. Now imagine getting into a @Delta flight and seeing workers with Hamas badges in the air. What do you do?” Screenshots show Delta’s official account replied in a since-deleted post, “I hear you, as I’d be terrified as well, personally.” “Our employees reflect our culture, and we do not take it lightly when our policy is not being enforced,” it added. A Delta spokesperson said Thursday in a statement to The Washington Post that the post “was not in line with our values and our missions” and that the person who wrote the post “has been counseled and no longer supports Delta’s social channels.” The flight attendants in the photograph still work for Delta and have received support from the company.