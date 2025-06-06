Airline Sued After Drunken Passenger Punches Elderly Woman

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Why the Trump-Musk Blowup Is Very Bad News For AG Pam Bondi
[REDACTED]
Chris Cillizza
Published 06.06.25 1:28PM EDT 
President Donald J Trump, flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald J Trump, flanked by Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, D.C. The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Less than a week after President Donald Trump was handing Elon Musk a literal key to Washington, the two men went to war in the most 21st-century way possible Thursday: Over social media. Musk continued his assault on Trump’s big beautiful bill. Trump threatened to remove government contracts for Musk’s businesses. Musk suggested Trump should be impeached. And then, Jeffrey Epstein entered the chat. Now, back in February, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi announced—to much fanfare—she was going to release all the information that had been gathered by federal agencies on Epstein and his associates. The White House brought prominent MAGA media personalities in and made a show of giving them binders with ‘all’ the details. But there was nothing new there. Bondi quickly insisted there was more to come—and that it would be released in short order. That was at the end of February. Last month, New York Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman blasted Bondi for the subsequent delays. “People are asking if she’s covering for Trump?” he wrote on X. Which, in light of Musk’s allegation, looks very prescient. Of course it’s worth remembering that Musk is an utterly unreliable narrator. He has used his X feed to promote all sorts of baseless conspiracy theories. This could be just another one. But what Musk’s tweet will do is amp up the pressure on Bondi to release everything related to Epstein. And fast.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Airline Sued After Drunken Passenger Punches Elderly Woman

ROUGH AIR
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.06.25 1:40PM EDT 
Delta Plane
A Delta Air Lines passenger alleged that the flight crew did nothing as she was accosted by an “obviously intoxicated” couple. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A 72-year-old retiree said the cabin crew on her October 2024 Delta Air Lines flight over-served a couple and stood by as one of them punched her in the chest. The Independent reported that Minnie Holmes, grieving her son’s death, was returning from a trip to Puerto Rico when an “obviously intoxicated” couple in the row in front of her had reclined their seats too far. After Holmes told flight attendants, she alleges that they simply served the couple another round of drinks—a violation of federal regulations prohibiting cabin crews from serving alcohol to passengers who appear drunk. After “repeated outbursts,” Holmes alleged that one of the passengers turned around and punched her. Still, the flight attendants did nothing, allegedly telling Holmes, “You guys need to figure this out.” The couple was eventually escorted off the plane by law enforcement upon landing, and it is unknown whether they faced criminal charges. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Holmes said she is seeking unspecified monetary damages for medical expenses, emotional distress, and pain and suffering. A Delta spokesperson told The Independent that they did not have a “specific comment” on the litigation but have “zero tolerance for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behavior.”

Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Brain Fog-Blasting Supplement Is a Quicker Way to Find Your Focus
BYE, BYE BRAIN FOG
Scouted Staff
Published 04.29.25 11:08AM EDT 
Juice Plus Luminate herbal supplement box and single serving
Juice Plus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Many of our morning routines rely on coffee to turn early-morning lethargy into the focused energy you need for a productive (or at least semi-functional) day. Unfortunately, the benefits of a routine cup of joe can often be outweighed by negative side effects like energy crashes and jitters. If you’re looking for a better, longer-lasting way to clear your brain fog, Juice Plus Luminate can help.

Juice Plus Luminate (15 servings)
Buy At Juice Plus$45

Juice Plus is focused on bringing better nutrition to families, offering convenient capsules, chewables, and plant-based supplements designed to support positive health outcomes. Its Juice Plus Luminate is a powerful, plant-based blend that enhances mental clarity and focus and supports sustained energy throughout the day. Along with tried-and-true caffeine, Juice Plus Luminate is infused with nootropics and adaptogens to combat common side effects of caffeine. The result: clarity, calmness, and focus without the jitters. Plus, Juice Plus Luminate may help lift your mood and ease occasional stress, making it a reliable upgrade to your daily routine. If you’re looking for a solid coffee alternative to replace all or some of your daily coffee consumption, this tasty mango-berry flavored focus supplement is a great choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘American Pie’ Star Says His Drug Addiction Saw Him Snort Coke From Garbage
ROCK BOTTOM
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.06.25 1:44PM EDT 
Jason Biggs poses in 2023.
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Jason Biggs, who shot to fame at 19-years-old in American Pie, is shedding light on the depths of his past addiction—revealing he once snorted cocaine out of a trash bag. The 47-year-old actor recalled often using drugs in secret after his wife, actress Jenny Mollen, had gone to bed. One night, after snorting coke at 4 a.m., he decided to toss the half-used bag into a trash can outside his Hollywood home. But the temptation didn’t stay buried for long. “I went outside and I climbed into the bin and got the bag of coke out and went upstairs and did another line,” he said on the Well with Ariel Lorre podcast. He then drove down Sunset Boulevard and threw the bag into a bin outside a stranger’s house—only to turn around on his way home, return to the garbage, and fish it out again for another hit. Biggs eventually got sober in 2017—the same year he and Mollen welcomed their second son. Now years into recovery, Biggs said sobriety has been liberating: “There is a freedom that comes with not having to do those things anymore.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Mama and Tata’ Influencer Deactivates Instagram After Shock Return
DARKNESS FALLS
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 06.06.25 1:44PM EDT 
Published 06.06.25 1:08PM EDT 
Candice Miller and Brandon Miller
Candice Miller and Brandon Miller attend Hamptons Magazine Celebrates Our “Best Dressed” With A Private Dinner At Dopo La Spiaggia on June 01, 2019 in East Hampton, New York. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine

Mommy blogger Candice Miller has deactivated her luxury lifestyle Instagram page Mama & Tata just days after sharing her first cryptic post since her husband’s suicide at their $12 million Hamptons mansion 11 months ago. Miller had remained offline after her husband Brandon Miller, a New York real estate developer, died via suicide in the garage of their home on July 3, 2024, amid a secret battle with ballooning debts. He left his grieving widow with nearly $33.6 million in debt and only $8,000 in the bank, according to The New York Times. On June 3, Miller briefly returned to social media, posting a serene picture of the sea at sunset with an inspiring quote from French philosopher Albert Camus: “In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer. And that makes me happy. For it says that no matter how hard the world pushes against me, within me, there’s something stronger—something better, pushing right back,” the quote read. The couple, who were childhood friends, married in 2009. He was reportedly found clutching a photo of himself with Miller and their two young daughters.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Level Up Your Grooming Game With This Easy-to-Use Electric Shaver
A CUT ABOVE
Davon Singh
Updated 05.23.25 5:10PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 1:22PM EDT 
A man with dark hair wearing a green robe shaving his face in the bathroom.
Manscaped

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Tired of the nicks and cuts when you shave? It’s time for an upgrade. The Chairman Pro is MANSCAPED’s bestselling shaver for a reason, delivering a precise and smooth shave every single time. It’s a waterproof and electric foil shaver that comes with two magnetic and interchangeable blade heads. If you—or your significant other—like a bit of scruff, snap on the stubble trimmer attachment. Want a full-face refresh? Go for the four-blade foil. Either way, you’re in for the most gentle shave ever. This is all thanks to the blade head’s stainless steel blades, which are enhanced with MANSCAPED’s FlexAdjust technology. This tech keeps the shaver’s blades in close contact with the skin, adapting to the unique contours of your face, especially around the neck.

The Chairman™ Pro
Buy At MANSCAPED

Free Shipping

For precise detailing, use the built-in LED spotlight and precision lock. The former illuminates hard-to-see spots and flat-lying hairs, while the latter holds the blade in one of three positions for more controlled trimming. Want an extra-close finish? Grab the Power Shave Gel and lather up before using The Chairman Pro. After you’re done, follow up with the Face Shave Soother to calm redness, reduce irritation, and lock in hydration. Cleaning the Chairman Pro is a breeze, too. Since the blade heads are magnetic, you can pop them off for a quick rinse in the sink. Best of all? Right now, you can score 25 percent off the Chairman Pro.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Billy Joel Says He Attempted Suicide Twice After Affair With Bandmate’s Wife
‘THAT’S IT’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.06.25 11:47AM EDT 
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Billy Joel’s new documentary just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it includes some shocking revelations about his early career. In one scene from Billy Joel: And So It Goes, the “Uptown Girl” singer shares that in his early twenties, he twice attempted suicide after having an affair with Elizabeth Weber, the wife of his Attila bandmate, Jon Small. Now 76, Joel says that he moved in with Small shortly before Attila disbanded in 1970, but quickly realized he was falling in love with Weber. Weber, who also appears in the documentary, says Joel eventually came clean to Small, which ruined their friendship and caused Weber to cut ties with both men. In the aftermath, Joel says he carried out two suicide attempts, the first of which landed him in a coma. “I was depressed, I think to the point of almost being psychotic,” Joel says in the documentary. ”So I figured, ‘That’s it. I don’t want to live anymore.’” The singer began mental health treatment after his second attempt and says he eventually learned to “channel that stuff into music.” He later reconciled with Weber, and the pair were married from 1973 to 1982.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Reality Star Ends Engagement as Daughters Reveal Secret Sister
BREAKUP SEASON
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.06.25 11:58AM EDT 
Published 06.06.25 11:19AM EDT 
Joseph and Yolanda Hadid
Joseph and Yolanda Hadid Slaven Vlasic/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Global Lyme Alliance

Yolanda Hadid has ended her engagement to longtime partner Joseph Jingoli in a bombshell breakup that came to light only days after news broke about her ex-husband’s secret daughter. Hadid, who was previously married to luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, has three star-studded children with him: Gigi, 30, Bella, 28, and son Anwar, 25. Fans were shocked last week when the supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella revealed that a third Hadid daughter was found: half-sister Aydan Nix, 23, who is the result of their father Mohamed’s “brief romance” after his divorce from Yolanda. But the Hadids’ week in the headlines had only just begun. People reported Thursday that the Hadid matriarch had split with Jingoli, who she met in 2017. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 61, ended their engagement in January. Jingoli, 66, had popped the question while the two were in Holland in 2022 and although their relationship stayed private, Hadid made their status public in 2024 when she called him her “fiancé” in an interview with Architectural Digest. But now the lovebirds have parted ways after six years together. The two remain on good terms.

Read it at People Magazine

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Tom Cruise Awarded Guinness World Record for Death-Defying ‘Mission: Impossible’ Stunt
BLAZE OF GLORY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.06.25 10:38AM EDT 
TOPSHOT - US actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet by a plane upon arrival for the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Leicester Square Gardens in central London, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - US actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet by a plane upon arrival for the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at Leicester Square Gardens in central London, on May 15, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts on the set of the latest Mission: Impossible movie have earned the Hollywood star a bizarre world record. In addition to breaking several box office records, Cruise now also holds the title for “most burning parachute jumps by an individual,” after leaping out of a helicopter 16 times while filming the final entry in the blockbuster action franchise. “Tom doesn’t just play action heroes—he is an action hero!” Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, announced in a statement on Thursday. “A large part of his success can be chalked up to his absolute focus on authenticity and pushing the boundaries of what a leading man can do. It’s an honour to be able to recognize his utter fearlessness with this new Guinness World Records title.” Cruise and his stunt team spent weeks preparing for the stunt in South Africa, which saw the actor jump out of a helicopter at 75,000 ft with his parachute on fire, before cutting himself free and deploying a backup chute. A behind-the-scenes featurette featured footage of all 16 takes he went through before getting the perfect shot, which is how Guinness were able to verify the stunt.

Read it at Guinness World Records

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
American Tourist Dies During ‘Spiritual Retreat’ in Peru
DEADLY BREW
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 06.06.25 12:24PM EDT 
Published 06.06.25 9:48AM EDT 
CASERIO NUEVA LUZ DE FATIMA , PERU - APRIL 30: Peruvian Shaman Gilber Réategui conducts a ayahuasca ceremony for tourists on April 30, 2018 in Caserio Nueva Luz de Fatima, Peru. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images)
CASERIO NUEVA LUZ DE FATIMA , PERU - APRIL 30: Peruvian Shaman Gilber Réategui conducts a ayahuasca ceremony for tourists on April 30, 2018 in Caserio Nueva Luz de Fatima, Peru. (Photo by Manuel Medir/Getty Images) Manuel Medir/Getty Images

An American tourist who drank herbal tea containing the powerful hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca at a spiritual retreat in Peru has died. Aaron Wayne Castranova, 41, from Alabama, passed away on Monday from multiple organ failure after suffering a “breakdown that led to his death” triggered by the spiritual brew. Castranova had been staying at La Casa de Guillermo, a hostel in the indigenous community of Santa Maria de Ojeda long associated with “spiritual tourism,” in which attendees can take part in psychedelic rituals under the supervision of a shaman or guide. Hostel managers claimed the victim had failed to disclose he was taking antibiotics prior to the ritual, which had triggered a fatal reaction. The U.S. embassy in Peru recommends tourists should not “ingest or use traditional hallucinogenics” such as ayahuasca, and to avoid substances marketed to travelers as “ceremonial and spiritual cleansers.” Castranova’s death follows a similar incident last year after a British mother died at a spiritual retreat in Bolivia after suffering a “medical emergency” ten minutes after ingesting ayahuasca during a psychedelic ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bon Charge Is Offering 15% Off Red Light Therapy & Wellness Tech Bundles for Father’s Day
WELLNESS DEALS
Scouted Staff
Updated 06.03.25 8:38PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 7:52PM EDT 
Bon Charge Sale
Bon Charge.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.

For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.

Cold Heat Therapy Massage Gun
Buy At Bon Charge

Free Shipping

Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.

With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.

Classic Blackout Sleep Mask
Buy At Bon Charge

There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.

Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt’s Cause of Death Revealed
MYSTERY SOLVED
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.05.25 4:20PM EDT 
George Wendt's cause of death has been revealed.
George Wendt's cause of death has been revealed. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The cause of Cheers star George Wendt’s death has been revealed, two weeks after his family announced his passing. According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of the actor’s death certificate from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Wendt passed away from cardiac arrest with underlying causes of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and hypertension. The document also noted that other conditions contributed to Wendt’s death, such as end-stage renal disease, also known as kidney failure, and hyperlipidemia, which is high cholesterol. It went on to state that the beloved actor officially passed away at 10 a.m. on May 20, at 76 years old, and was cremated on May 28. Wendt was known for playing Norm Peterson on the sitcom Cheers for all 11 of its seasons. In a statement, Wendt’s publicist, Melissa Nathan, described the star as “a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever.” Tributes have continued to pour in for the late actor, beginning with his Cheers co-star Ted Danson, who said that “it is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.” At the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend 2025 fundraiser in Kansas City last weekend, Jason Sudeikis—Wendt’s nephew—paid tribute to his famous uncle. “He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films,” said the former Saturday Night Live star.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Trump Administration Bows to Judge and Brings Deportee Back to U.S.
FOLLOWING ORDERS
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 06.05.25 12:51PM EDT 
Donald Trump.
The Trump administration has brought a wrongfully deported man back to the United States. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration acquiesced to a judge’s order that it return a a wrongfully deported Guatemalan man. The man, identified in court documents as O.C.G., has been transported to a detention facility in Arizona, Politico reported. He was deported in February despite a judge blocking his deportation order because of O.C.G.’s fears of persecution for being gay. The Trump administration shipped O.C.G to Mexico, where he said he had previously been held hostage and raped by a group of men. Rather than seek asylum in Mexico, a fearful O.C.G. fled to Guatemala, where he has lived in hiding ever since. Last month, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to facilitate O.C.G.’s return to the U.S. so that he can make his case before an immigration judge. The administration has now followed the order—which it has failed to do in other similar cases, including that of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Unlike Abrego Garcia, though, O.C.G. was not being held by another country’s government. Despite following the order, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Politico that “America’s asylum system was never intended to be used as a de facto amnesty program or a catch-all, get-out-of-deportation-free card.”

Read it at Politico

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Appoints 22-Year-Old Ex-Gardener and Grocery Store Assistant to Lead U.S. Terror Prevention
Tom Latchem
PoliticsMusk Launches Furious Retaliation Against Steve Bannon for Urging Trump to Punish Him
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTrump Is Getting Rid of His Tesla After Musk Broke His Heart
Janna Brancolini
MediaWhy Trump Fears Musk’s Epstein Bomb Most of All: Biographer
Josephine Harvey,
The Daily Beast Podcast
TrumplandElon Musk Unfollows Stephen Miller on X as He Takes His Wife
Paulina Rodriguez