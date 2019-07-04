CHEAT SHEET
3 Officers Charged in Connection to DeLucca Rolle Arrest
Two Florida sheriff’s deputies who were recorded beating, pepper-spraying, and slamming 15-year-old DeLucca Rolle’s head into the ground during an arrest in April now face charges of battery and falsifying police reports, The Sun-Sentinel reports. Sgt. Gregory LaCerra and Deputy Christopher Krickovich both face two counts of battery for their use of force against the teen during his arrest, one count of falsifying police records, and one count of conspiracy to falsify records. Another deputy, Ralph Mackey, also faces one count of falsifying police records and another for conspiracy to falsify records. Sheriff Gregory Tony said he immediately suspended the three deputies without pay. Rolle was violently arrested on April 18 after he was seen in the passenger seat of a stolen car, and video of the incident posted online sparked public outrage. “Good officers are going to think this is a good thing,” Rolle’s family lawyer, Sue-Ann Robinson, said at a news conference Wednesday evening. The battery and falsifying records charges reportedly carry a maximum one year sentence, while the conspiracy charges carry a maximum 60 day sentence.