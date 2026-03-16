Delusional Trump, 79, Falsely Claims He Predicted 9/11

President Donald Trump insisted he predicted the terror attack on 9/11 on Monday while claiming he made another forecast about Iran.

The problem with Trump’s rambling was that he did not, in fact, predict Osama Bin Laden’s attack as he claimed.

It comes amid fresh questions whether the Trump administration had underestimated Iran’s retaliation by shuttering the Strait of Hormuz in response to the U.S. strikes.

The president claimed he knew that the Strait would be a “weapon” and that he had predicted it “a long time ago,” right after he begged U.S. allies to help protect shipping through the waterway, three weeks into his war.

“I predicted all of this stuff,” Trump boasted. “I predicted Osama Bin Laden would knock out the World Trade Center.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Kennedy Center Board Members in the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2026 where he repeated his false claim about warning about Osama bin Laden again. Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

The president claimed he made the prediction a year before the attack on 9/11.

“I said, ‘You better get him. He’s a bad guy.’ I watched him be interviewed one time, and I said, ‘That’s a bad guy. You’d better get him. One year before exactly. I wrote it in a book,” Trump insisted. “You can even check, about a year before the World Trade Center came down.”

The president went on to blast former President Bill Clinton for not taking out Bin Laden before the attack.

The problem is that Trump’s Bin Laden lie has been checked and debunked numerous times.

The president made no such claim about 9/11 in his 2000 book. The fact checks on this claim date back to before his first presidential run more than a decade ago, but Trump keeps bringing it up.

During his first term in office, Trump claimed that he had issued warnings about the threat of the al Qaeda founder in his book while announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019.

“A year, a year and a half before the World Trade Center came down, the book came out. I was talking about Osama bin Laden. I said, ‘You have to kill him. You have to take him out.’ Nobody listened to me,” Trump said that October.

Trump said he predicted the 9/11 attacks one year before they happened. Reuters

But according to CNN’s fact check, at the time, Trump’s 2000 book The America We Deserve only mentioned Bin Laden once and did not call for him to be killed or warn of an attack. In a separate section, it did address the U.S. being in danger of a terror attack, but it did not predict al Qaeda or Bin Laden would be behind it.

The president brought up his false claim again last October when he told a group of service members that he warned about it in his book: “There’s a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden, and I didn’t like it, and ‘You gotta take care of him.’ They didn’t do it.”

The only mention of Bin Laden in his book indicates the al Qaeda leader was already a target while criticizing U.S. policy, but it did not specifically urge U.S. leaders at the time to take him out.

“One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin-Laden is public enemy number one, and the U.S. jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis,” the book reads.

Trump on Monday went on to claim, “I predicted a lot of things.”