Delusional Trump, 80, Mounts Unhinged Defense of His Surrender

Donald Trump has mounted a staggering defense of his peace agreement with Iran.

The president, 80, spoke with The Axios Show in an interview released Thursday, where he said that he thinks Iran’s surrender is “unconditional” and that he has effected regime change, despite power landing in the hands of the ayatollah’s son.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding earlier this week to bring an end to the fighting that has rocked the Middle East since February and sparked a global energy crisis following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump’s deal has come under fire from critics who think it has given Iran too good a hand. Economic restrictions on the country will be lifted, and it will receive “at least” $300 billion in reconstruction and development aid, which some people have described as war reparations.

Questions have been raised, too, that securing a memorandum of understanding is a far cry from the “unconditional surrender” that Trump promised when he first rained down bombs and killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Trump doesn’t see it that way.

“There are no limits,” he said of his own power. “I haven’t learned that lesson yet. I know there are, but there are no limits. We defeated them totally militarily.”

Iran's former supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed early in “Operation Epic Fury.” Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

He then went one step further, claiming that the memorandum “probably is unconditional surrender.”

Since the killing of Khamenei, 86, the White House and the Pentagon have banged the drum of regime change.

His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has now taken his place, and while several high-ranking officials have been killed, many of the top brass from the Islamic Republic and its military wing, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, remain.

Challenged on this, Trump stuck to the party line.

Mojtaba Khamenei, center, in Tehran, the Iranian capital. picture alliance via Getty Images

“I actually think it’s regime change, if you want to know the truth,” he said. Asked why he thought that, he said, “Because they’re different people.”

He added, “They’re different people. All right, Khamenei junior is different from the father.”

In his eyes, the military display put on by the U.S. has shown its total power, despite not being able to break Iran’s vice-like grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

“Who else could have done a blockade like that?” he said, of the U.S. counter-blockade established to prevent Iran from having total discretion over what did and did not pass through the narrow waterway. “I did a naval blockade where not one ship was able to get through. Some tried. It didn’t last very long.”

But still, Trump faces questions from hawks, who think the memorandum gives Iran too much breathing room.

“The only way I can get tougher is if I go in there for another two or three weeks and continue to bomb the hell out of ‘em. Right?” he said. “But what does that get us? The Strait of Hormuz will not be open.”

Axios cited a source who said that behind the scenes, Trump had become increasingly concerned about dwindling oil reserves. Global oil prices had already spiked, and American prices at the pump were approaching the $5 mark.

“We wouldn’t have oil for months. As long as you’re dropping bombs, that thing is automatically closed,” he said.

Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have cried regime change. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“This is the kind of thing that could cause a worldwide depression.”

That mindset goes some way to explaining why he was prepared to take a deal that is less than satisfactory to those hawks.

A copy of the memorandum was leaked to NPR by an unnamed source and published Thursday.

Much of the language does not read like unconditional surrender.

“The United States of America undertakes, with regional partners, to develop a definitive mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion, for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” one section reads.

Another: “The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral U.S. sanctions.”

A third excerpt reads: “The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MoU.”

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has sent fuel prices soaring worldwide. Reuters stringer

In exchange for Iran promising it will never have nuclear weapons, the U.S. will begin “the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran” as well as the “permanent termination of military operations on all fronts.”

Still, much of the world has breathed a sigh of relief, including French president Emmanuel Macron, who, The Guardian reports, said at this week’s G7 summit that it ends a “situation of great instability that had terrible consequences for our economies.”