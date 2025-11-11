Decisive Dem on Epstein Files Petition Will Finally Be Sworn In

Democrats will soon have the final signature they need to force a vote on the Epstein files.

Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat, will be sworn in Wednesday when the House returns—seven weeks after she won a special election in Arizona.

House Speaker Mike Johnson told CNN that Grijalva will take her oath of office before the House votes on a funding bill to reopen the government.

Adelita Grijalva said her delay in being sworn in was an “unlawful breach of our Constitution and the democratic process.” Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Grijalva, 55, said she is “really upset” her first vote is “on a bill that does nothing for affordable health care for the American people.” However, attention surrounding Grijalva’s swearing-in is not about her stance on reopening the government, but is regarding the sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A petition introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie is a single signature away from forcing a vote on the release of new DOJ files on Epstein, and Grijalva has said she will sign it.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has earned the ire of President Donald Trump by leading the GOP charge to declassify the Epstein files. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

That will make Grijalva the 218th signature, triggering a floor vote in the House if no lawmakers back out of their signature.

Members who have signed the document are predominantly Democrats. However, a trio of GOP firebrands—Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Nancy Mace—have also joined Massie in demanding a vote on the files.

Johnson denies he delayed Grijalva’s swearing-in because of the Epstein petition.

House Speaker Mike Johnson used the government shutdown as a reason to keep the House out of session and, thus, prevent Adelita Grijalva from being sworn in. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

He told sports pundit Stephen A. Smith’s podcast that the issue was “another red herring” and “total distraction.” He said the petition was “a moot point” because the House Oversight Committee has an active probe of its own into the Epstein files.

Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark, of Massachusetts, disagrees. She urged Johnson to swear her in to Congress in a fiery letter sent Monday.

“Any delay in swearing in Representative-elect Grijalva unnecessarily deprives her constituents of representation and calls into question if the motive behind the delay is to further avoid the release of the Epstein files,” she wrote.

Clark also noted that Republicans who won a special election this year—Reps. Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis—were almost immediately sworn into the House.

Should Massie’s bill pass the House, it would need to clear the Senate to be enacted.