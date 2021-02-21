Dem Impeachment Manager: Here’s Why We Didn’t Call Witnesses During Trump’s Trial

We know how the story went: Trump was impeached for a second time. There is a trial. He is found not guilty because there are not enough votes needed to make it happen, despite the majority of the Senate voting against the former president. Lots of people have questions in regards to this process. Namely, what the hell? But also, why didn’t the Democrats forgo their right to call witnesses?

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CA) told co-host Molly Jong-Fast his perspective on things in this member-only bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

“Whether it’s five witnesses or 5,000 witnesses, it would not have changed the ultimate outcome,” he says, echoing what Rep. Jamie Raskin has said on the issue. They did consider witnesses nonetheless, says Neguse, but to him, it came down to timing.