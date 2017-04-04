Dem Intel Member: Some Trumpkins Might Go to Jail

CHEAT SHEET
Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Democratic member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Tuesday that some Trump associates will likely end up in jail as a result of the ongoing probe into alleged collusion between Russia and the president’s campaign. “My impression is, after all of this is said and done, that some people end up in jail,” Castro told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. Asked how “how high” that suspicion goes, Castro replied, “Well, that's yet to be determined.” He did, however, claim it is his “impression” that multiple people will end up behind bars. “If I were betting,” he said, further hammering home his confidence in the suspicion.