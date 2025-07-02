Dem Lawmaker Savages GOP Rep’s Giant Trump Poster: ‘Cult Much?’

Brad Pitt Reveals Two A-Listers Who Took His Breath Away
Brad Pitt might be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but even he had his knees buckle once or twice. On the Wednesday episode of the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, the 61-year-old Oscar winner admitted he was starstruck when he first met his Thelma & Louise co-stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. “When I first met Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, I was. Yeah,” Pitt said. “I got over it quickly, though.” The 1991 classic marked Pitt’s breakout role as J.D., the seductive drifter who charms Thelma, played by Davis, and runs off with her money. Though Pitt was a newcomer, he left a lasting impression. “Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate,” he told W Magazine in 2023, recalling their love scene. “She took care of me.”Both Davis and Sarandon have gushed about their co-star in media interviews. “He just has ‘it,’” Davis told PEOPLE in 2020. Sarandon echoed that in a 2021 Extra interview, calling Pitt “not just a really gorgeous face.”