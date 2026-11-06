SOCIAL OUTCAST Dem Loser Humiliated After Bailing on Post-Election Event Haley Stevens torpedoed her political career with a disastrous 11th-hour MAGA endorsement. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Rep. Haley Stevens pulled out of a post-midterm election event in Washington, D.C., amid intense criticism for betraying her own party by endorsing a MAGA Republican in the Michigan Senate race.

Stevens was originally scheduled to appear on the four-person panel at what would have been a celebratory event at the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management on Thursday night to analyze Democrats’ huge success in retaking control of the House and Senate.

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However, Stevens has been unable to join her party’s celebrations following her 11th-hour backing of Trump-endorsed Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race over Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who defeated Stevens in the primary in August.

Haley Stevens was heckled as a "traitor" while campaigning with Mike Rogers at a Detroit church days before the midterms. Rebecca Cook/Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Democrats have condemned Stevens for failing to support the eventual Michigan Senate winner, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling her backing of Rogers a “despicable betrayal” of the party. There have also been calls to banish Stevens from the House Democratic caucus for her remaining two months in office.

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Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin was brought in to replace Stevens after she pulled out of the event, which was moderated by CNN anchor Manu Raju.

In an email to attendees confirming the lineup change, the George Washington University Graduate School of Political Management said only that “Congresswoman Haley Stevens is no longer able to attend the event,” without offering further details.

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Speaking to The Washington Sun, Raskin mocked Stevens’ rapid downfall and suggested she was persuaded to make her disastrous endorsement of Rogers by her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who announced late last month that he would vote for the Republican and suggested she would soon follow suit.

Haley Stevens had been feuding with Abdul El-Sayed in the days before she endorsed Mike Rogers. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“She pleased her fiancé, clearly, who was very into the Mike Rogers campaign, and the Republicans were very happy. But she ended up really pleasing us because it caused a huge boomerang and backfire on them,” Raskin said.

Raskin added that he “didn’t know the answer” when asked whether Stevens would be kicked out of the Democratic caucus when the House returns next week. “I haven’t thought that through.”

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Former New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman previously suggested that leaving Stevens in the political wilderness while she sees out her term in the House would be a more humiliating punishment.

“Remaining in the caucus and being shamed by all of her colleagues might be better than being thrown out,” Bowman told NBC News.

Stevens’ petty endorsement of the MAGA Republican did little to harm El-Sayed’s election hopes.

The progressive Democrat soundly beat Rogers by 7 percentage points in the midterms, as the party swept several crucial Senate races, including seismic victories in Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

The Daily Beast has contacted Haley Stevens’ office for comment.

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