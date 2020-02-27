Dem Officials Will Fight Sanders’ Nomination if He Doesn’t Have Delegate Majority, Says Report
Democratic Party officials “overwhelmingly oppose” handing their presidential nomination to Sen. Bernie Sanders if he falls short of a majority of delegates, according to The New York Times. The newspaper interviewed 93 Democratic superdelegates, and found that there’s a widespread appetite to disrupt Sanders’ nomination even if it causes damage to the party. All the interviews reportedly took place after the Nevada caucuses last Saturday that saw Sanders storm to victory. Jay Jacobs, the New York state Democratic Party chairman, told the Times that he and many fellow superdelegates would choose a nominee they believed would beat President Donald Trump if no candidate wins a majority of delegates during the primaries. “If he doesn’t have a majority, it stands to reason that he may not become the nominee,” said Jacobs. Only nine of the 93 superdelegates interviewed said Sanders should become the nominee if he wins most delegates even if he’s short of a majority. Sanders said last week: “The person who has the most votes should become the nominee.”