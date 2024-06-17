Democratic Powerbroker Hit With Bombshell Racketeering Indictment

New Jersey’s once mighty Democratic powerbroker George Norcross was indicted Monday along with his brother and four other associates in a sweeping racketeering case that has once again burnished the Garden State’s reputation as a hotbed of corruption.

The 13-count indictment accused the group of using their influence over government entities to unlawfully obtain property rights on the waterfront in Camden, according to The New York Times. The group are also accused of collecting millions of dollars in government-issued tax credits.

Norcross’ brother Philip, former Camden Mayor Dana Redd, and Norcross’ lawyer William Tambussi were among those facing charges, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Norcross, an insurance executive, never held public office in New Jersey but was a key member of the state’s Democratic National Committee. He was credited with using his influence—and checkbook—to push through his pick of governors and lawmakers, and favorable legislation.

Norcross, 68, most recently grabbed headlines in November when he was booted from a suite at a Philadelphia Eagles home game for draping a half-Israeli, half-U.S. flag, over a ledge. Clips captured the moment he was confronted by security officers.

While he has had a heavy hand in New Jersey politics for decades, he suggested last summer he’d take a step back from politics after a series of legislative defeats.

The Times reported that Norcross’ announcement to exit politics coincided with reports that the New Jersey attorney general’s office was relaunching a probe into big-money tax breaks that were awarded to companies close Norcross.

Norcross’ wife, Sandy Norcross, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.