Dem Rep Deletes Tone-Deaf Tweet About Combatting Roe Downfall With... Yoga?
READ THE ROOM
Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) on Friday was the latest Democrat dragged for bad optics following a landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Just hours after the decision, Levin, a dedicated yogi, tweeted two pictures of him doing yoga in his Capitol Hill office, using the hashtag “#AsanasWithAndy.” Levin wrote in the tweet, which was later deleted, that amid “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a moment.” The post followed viral backlash to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reading a poem as part of her reaction to the Supreme Court decision. A group of House Democrats also received negative attention for singing “God Bless America” on the Capitol steps to show support of passing the bipartisan gun package, despite protests over abortion happening just across the street.