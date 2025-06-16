Dem Rep Cancels Town Hall After Appearing on MAGA Madman’s Hit List
‘RESPONSIBLE CHOICE’
Rep. Hillary Scholten, a Democrat from Michigan, canceled a town hall event Monday after learning that her name was on the alleged target list of Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter. “After being made aware that my name was on a list connected to the recent tragic shooting in Minnesota, my office has made the difficult decision to postpone our planned town hall in Muskegon,” Scholten said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution and to not divert additional law enforcement resources away from protecting the broader public at this time, this is the responsible choice,” she added, noting that the event would be rescheduled. Boelter, 57, is accused of killing Democratic Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home on Saturday morning. Boelter is also believed to have injured state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. He was arrested late Sunday night near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, and is facing both federal and state charges, including stalking and first-degree murder. Officials have said that Boelter allegedly had firearms in his car, along with a list of names of 45 elected officials in his notebooks.