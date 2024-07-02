Dem Rep Shrugs Off Second Trump Presidency: ‘I’m OK With That’
THE ECONOMY, STUPID
Centrist Democrat Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) ripped Democrats for approaching a potential second Donald Trump term with “the sky is falling” rhetoric in an op-ed published Tuesday. Golden joined the symphony of Democrat leaders who are doubting President Joe Biden’s ability to win a second term after his weak debate performance. But he wrote that Biden’s debate debacle was not a surprise. In the Bangor Daily News op-ed, he said it was clear to him that Trump was going to win far before last week’s showdown—“and I’m OK with that.” Golden argued that Democrats need to stop pearl-clutching and focus more on the economy and lawmakers in Congress who pass actual laws. “This election is about the economy, not democracy. And when it comes to our economy, our Congress matters far more than who occupies the White House,” he wrote. Golden also urged voters to reject Democrats’ claims that Trump is a “unique threat” to American democracy, and he downplayed the Capitol riot because cops and leaders from both parties were ultimately able to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.