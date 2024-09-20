Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz landed a two-in-one dig at Republicans during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, simultaneously mocking Donald Trump’s much-criticized debate answer about healthcare and the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Holding up Rep. James Comer’s 300-page report, the Democratic congressman turned to the committee chairman and in jest asked him about when the American people should expect to see an impeachment vote.

“When are we going to schedule impeachment?” Moskowitz said, over a year since the House formalized the impeachment inquiry. “Or is this just ‘concepts’ of an impeachment?”

Comer had no visible reaction to Moskowitz’s jab. But the two did have a combative exchange later, after Moskowtiz’s allotted time had run out.

“Why didn’t you impeach him, Mr. Chairman?” Moskowitz asked. “Mr. Speaker, when’s the impeachment vote? I mean, we have a 300-page book report, tens of millions of dollars.”

When the next witness began to testify about Hunter Biden, Moskowitz interjected: “Hunter Biden’s not the president!”

Comer slammed his gavel. “You need to take your medication and leave!” he told Moskowitz, who replied with some hyperbole.

“Mr. Chairman, you’re several decades older than me,” said Moskowitz, who is nine years younger. “We know who’s taking more medication.”

Trump, when pressed about whether he has a healthcare plan during last week’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris, replied merely: “I have concepts of a plan.” That response became fuel for Democrats, with Minnesota Gov. and former high school teacher Tim Walz saying at campaign stop shortly thereafter, “Every one of my kids had a better excuse for not doing their homework than that.”