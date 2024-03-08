Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) on Friday deleted a tweet of a meme featuring a wide-eyed President Joe Biden seemingly reacting to a photo of actress Sydney Sweeney in a low-cut top.

The lawmaker later explained that he deleted the meme because it was “inappropriate.”

Moskowitz’s offending tweet was a combination of two images: Biden’s stunned expression upon coming face-to-face with a MAGA hat-wearing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) just before his State of the Union address; and a screenshot of Sweeney’s monologue on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. (Her hosting gig that became the subject of social-media freakout over the Euphoria star’s physical appearance, with conservative pundits losing their collective minds in particular. “Wokeness is dead,” right-wing culture warrior Richard Hanania tweeted alongside a clip of Sweeney.)

Moskowitz, known for his attention-grabbing antics since entering Congress, took to his personal X account on Friday afternoon to post the side-by-side images in a way that suggested Biden was ogling Sweeney’s figure. He captioned the tweet with the so-called “pervy eyes” emoji.

It wasn’t long before the Florida lawmaker thought better of it and took the tweet down. But after Politico reporter Daniella Diaz pointed out that Moskowitz had deleted the post, the congressman explained his actions.

“It was inappropriate,” he wrote. “I took it down.”

Moskowitz further acknowledged that his press team was none-too-thrilled with his tweet, which played a role in its deletion. Former GOP Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesperson roasted Moskowitz by reusing Biden’s surprised face meme to jokingly describe how the Democrat’s comms team reacted to their boss’ initial tweet. “Exactly how it went down,” the congressman replied.

In the end, it was a real banner day for congressmen talking about women—on International Women’s Day, no less. Aside from Moskowitz’s cringe-inducing tweet, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) defended his Senate colleague Katie Britt’s widely mocked State of the Union rebuttal by explaining that “she was picked as a housewife.”