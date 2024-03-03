Sydney Sweeney Confronts Her Many Controversies in SNL Monologue

Sydney Sweeney made her Saturday Night Live debut this week, and proved from the get-go that she’s not afraid of poking fun at herself—or her recent turn in the disastrous Madame Web.

Despite a nearly 15-year career in Hollywood, Sweeney felt compelled to give viewers some further details on who she is and what she has done. “You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria,” The White Lotus star explained to huge applause, before adding that “You definitely did not see me in Madame Web.”

But Sweeney said she was excited for viewers to get to know the real her, as she feels like “people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has sex. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.”

Sweeney also used the opportunity to shut down a few of the bizarre TikTok controversies that have popped up around her recently, including accusations that she was lying when she said one of her first jobs was as a tour guide at Universal Studios. “Which is insane,” Sweeney insisted. “If I didn’t work there, how would I know all the Universal characters? Like Shrok, the Munions, and Harry Porter?”

Last week, another TikTok personality went viral when she claimed to be Sweeney’s nutritionist, which was news to the actor. Both because “I’ve never met her. And also, I’ve never had a nutritionist. I’m in shape because I run, avoid sugar, and do Ozempic,” she explained.

But the most destructive rumor for Sweeney were the rumors that she was having an affair with Glen Powell, her co-star in the recent hit rom-com Anyone But You. Sweeney assured viewers that nothing could be further from the truth. “Me and my fiance produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot,” she said. Then she noted that he was even at Studio 8H with her tonight—at which point the camera cut to… Glen Powell.