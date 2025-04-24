Cheat Sheet
1
National Weather Service Reinstates Translated Alerts After DOGE Cuts
GRACIAS
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.24.25 3:20PM EDT 
Wreckage after a tornado hit a Tennessee town
Jamar Coach/The Jackson Sun/via REUTERS

The National Weather Service is resuming its translation of critical weather alerts just three weeks after it paused the practice amid Department of Government Efficiency cuts. A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration statement issued Thursday said that “common language translations” will be reinstated by Monday, including warnings for non-native English speakers about tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other severe weather events. The NWS uses artificial intelligence to translate alerts from English to Spanish, French, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Samoan. Its contract with Lilt, the AI provider, lapsed earlier this month, however, and the practice was put on pause indefinitely while a new deal was reached. Money has been tight at the federal forecasting service with Elon Musk’s DOGE goons breathing down its neck. The NWS was notably forced to cut back on its volume of weather balloon launches amid staff cuts—a practice federal meteorologists say harmed their forecasts during a recent spate of severe storms and tornadoes in the American heartland. Longtime forecasters have also been pushed into early retirement by DOGE, which has also fired up-and-coming forecasters at NWS who were in a probationary period.

Read it at NOAA

2

Dem Rep Jim McGovern Reveals Sudden Death of Daughter, 23

'THE SOUL OF OUR FAMILY'
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.24.25 3:00PM EDT 
Published 04.24.25 2:59PM EDT 
Rep. Jim McGovern (L), Lisa Murray McGovern (R) and Molly McGovern at a DC screening of 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' in 2017.
Rep. Jim McGovern (L), Lisa Murray McGovern (R) and Molly McGovern at a DC screening of 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' in 2017. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern announced the sudden death of his 23-year-old daughter, Molly McGovern, who was battling a “rare cancer diagnosis.” McGovern, wife Lisa, and son Patrick, released a joint statement Thursday breaking the news of Molly’s passing, saying she “will always be the soul of our family.” “Even as she faced a rare cancer diagnosis, she did so with relentless courage, optimism, and tenacity—refusing to let her illness slow her down,” the statement read. Molly passed away in Italy while visiting a friend and his family after having completed a semester abroad in Australia. The family said she “radiated pure joy,” adding that “if you ever met Molly, you carried a piece of her light with you.” McGovern, a long-time critic of Trump, received bipartisan condolences for his family’s loss. Republican Rep. Mike Lawler posted on X: “It is hard to process and fathom the unbearable grief associated with their loss. Keeping the entire McGovern family in our prayers.” Last week, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs also announced the passing of his daughter, Cosette, from cancer.

Read it at The Hill

3
‘White Lotus’ Star Will Host SNL Following Parody Backlash
TROUBLE IN PARADISE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.24.25 3:03PM EDT 
Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood
Fabio Lovino/HBO

Saturday Night Live is not done with the Season 3 cast of The White Lotus, despite having to apologize and send flowers for its “mean” and “unfunny” portrayal of breakout star Aimee Lou Wood. Wood’s on-screen counterpart Walton Goggins will make his hosting debut on the show May 10 with musical guest Arcade Fire. Goggins signing on to do the show deepens rumors of a supposed off-screen rift between him and Wood, who played lovers Rick and Chelsea on the show. When SNL’s parody sketch mocked Wood’s teeth, she publicly slammed the portrayal. Goggins praised the sketch as “smashing” and “Amazzzingggg” online, however, and is now further fueling rumors of a fallout by taking the SNL stage next month. The news comes as fans noticed the two unfollowed one another on Instagram soon after the season ended, and fellow cast member Jason Isaacs hinted at “romances” and “arguments” behind the scenes during filming. Goggins and Wood at one point posted chummy photos of one another to social media, with Goggins calling her “the brightest light in every room” and “a soulmate”—suggesting a wonderful start to a relationship that fans believe soured in spectacular fashion. Scarlett Johansson, wife of “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost, will host the show’s 50th season finale with musical guest Bad Bunny the following week.

4
TV Meteorologist Arrested Over Sex Tape Extortion Plot
STORMY SKIES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.24.25 11:41AM EDT 
Published 04.24.25 11:31AM EDT 
Former TV meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick was arrested for felony sexual extortion.
Former TV meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick was arrested for felony sexual extortion. Albemarle County Police Department

Former TV meteorologist Josh Fitzpatrick, 42, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly filming a sex tape and threatening to release it, authorities say. Fitzpatrick, who worked as a meteorologist for a little over two decades, was charged with felony sexual extortion and the unlawful creation of an image of another. Officers said that the victim was threatened with a secret video Fitzpatrick took during a consensual sexual encounter. Capt. Darrell Byers of the Albemarle County Police Department in Virginia said: “We feel that there may be some other victims out there, we do know that this person was recorded unknowingly.” If found guilty of extortion, Fitzpatrick could face up to 10 years in prison. The probe on Fitzpatrick opened when the victim first reported the incident to local authorities in February. The former weatherman previously worked at WVIR-TV in Charlottesville, Virginia, but police said he left his position and moved to Ohio in early March, weeks after the investigation began. He was arrested on a fugitive warrant in Ohio. In a Facebook post celebrating his 20 years in the business, he wrote: “In an era where many are leaving the business, I hope to be in it for the next 20+ years!” WVIR-TV covered his arrest, but has not released a statement. Fitzpatrick is in Ohio awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

5
Gwen Stefani Says Having ‘Third Party’ Is Key to Happy Marriage
WHEN THREE’S NOT A CROWD
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.24.25 10:37AM EDT 
Published 04.24.25 10:19AM EDT 
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani has a not-so-typical strategy for keeping her marriage strong with country star Blake Shelton, whom she married in 2021, the New York Post reported. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 55-year-old singer shared that the couple relies on a “third party” to help keep their relationship thriving. But it’s not what you might expect—Stefani clarified that she was referring to God, as she looked up and pointed to the sky. The “Hollaback Girl” singer claimed that the best advice she ever received was “make sure you have a third party.” Stefani has long been a devout Catholic and has partnered with the Hallow app in an effort to encourage more people to pray. Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014 when she was a coach on Season 7 of The Voice. At the time, both of them were married—Stefani to Gavin Rossdale and Shelton to Miranda Lambert. However, by July 2015, the couple finalized their divorces. After the “God’s Country” singer won her over with a song, Shelton and Stefani officially began dating in 2015 and got married in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony on Shelton’s property in his home state of Oklahoma.

Read it at The New York Post

6
Jay Leno Opens Up About Challenges of Caring for Disabled Wife
LOYAL LENO
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.24.25 2:26PM EDT 
Jay Leno and wife
Jay Leno and wife Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jay Leno gave a rare update this week about his wife’s dementia diagnosis and how he’s staying by her side in sickness and in health. The comedian and former late night host was granted conservatorship of his wife, Mavis Leno, who’s been his partner for more than four decades. “When you get married, you sort of take a vow: ‘Will I live up to this? Or will I be like a sleazy guy if something happens to my wife, I’m out banging the cashier at the mini mart?’” he said during a Wednesday appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “No, I didn’t. I enjoy the time with my wife. I go home, I cook dinner for her, watch TV and it’s okay.” Mavis, 78, has repeatedly forgotten even the most influential faces of the pair’s life together—including former President Barack Obama, who dined with them both and regularly appeared on Leno’s show. But Leno, who has stepped up as her primary caretaker, said “you have to find humor” in even the darkest times. “That’s really what love is,” he said. “I would rather be with her than doing something else.”

Read it at People Magazine

7
Highland Park Gunman Learns His Fate for Mass Shooting
‘IRRETRIEVABLY DEPRAVED’
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.24.25 2:53PM EDT 
Robert E. Crimo III at a hearing before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse on June 26, 2024 in Illinois.
Robert E. Crimo III at a hearing before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse on June 26, 2024 in Illinois. Nam Y. Huh-Pool/Getty Images

An Illinois judge sentenced the Highland Park Parade shooter to seven consecutive life sentences without parole Thursday. Robert Crimo III opened fire on a Fourth of July Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, in 2022, killing seven and injuring 48 others. Judge Victoria A. Rossetti of Lake County Circuit Court called Crimo “irretrievably depraved,” saying he showed a “complete disregard for human life.” She added: “No sentence can ever change the events of July 4, nor can it compensate for the loss of a loved one or injured.” In March, Crimo dodged a potentially lengthy trial by pleading guilty to 69 counts of murder and attempted murder. Crimo was also sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder of each of the 48 people he wounded. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart told the court Thursday that “many believe that the sentence you give cannot redress this.” Crimo received the maximum sentence possible for his crimes given Illinois abolished the death penalty in 2011. Crimo refused to appear at his hearings on Wednesday and Thursday, but the sentencing proceeded without him. He is currently being held in Lake County Jail.

Read it at The New York Times

8
Wife of Wrongly Deported Dad Forced Into Hiding After Feds Publish Her Address
IN DANGER
William Vaillancourt
Published 04.23.25 8:27PM EDT 
Jennifer Vasquez Sura
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

The wife of a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration to a prison in El Salvador said she moved to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security posted her address online. Jennifer Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post that after DHS shared on X an unredacted court document from 2021, she began fearing for her safety and the well-being of her three children. “I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told the paper. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.” DHS, in a statement to The Independent, justified its social media post, saying that “these are public documents that anyone could get access to.” Vasquez Sura’s husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported last month in what the Trump administration admitted in court was an “administrative error.” The federal government insists that Abrego Garcia will never step foot in the U.S. again, despite the Supreme Court ordering that it take steps to “facilitate” his return.

Read it at The Washington Post

9
Video Reveals How Russian Stowaway Boarded a Flight From NYC
GATE CRASHER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.24.25 10:10AM EDT 
Video Reveals How a Woman Boarded a Flight From New York to Paris Without a Ticket
Video Reveals How a Woman Boarded a Flight From New York to Paris Without a Ticket AP

A Russian stowaway who snuck onboard a Paris-bound flight from JFK airport without a passport last year managed to gain access to the aircraft by blending in with a group of passengers and sneaking past distracted gate agents, surveillance footage shows. Svetlana Dali, 57, was spotted weaving through several security checkpoints at the New York airport on Nov. 26 last year taking advantage of the Thanksgiving chaos. After initially being turned away at one checkpoint for not having a boarding pass, she managed to sneak through a special screening area for airport employees and mingled with a group of passengers on the other side. She was then waved through a gate without having her ID checked and managed to gain access to the flight unnoticed. Dali hid in the plane’s bathroom during take-off but was eventually spotted by crew members and detained, and was extradited back to New York where she was arrested. She was then made to wear an ankle monitor, and was arrested again after cutting it off and attempting to cross the Canadian border on a Greyhound bus. Dali remains in custody and pleaded not guilty to one count of stowing away on an aircraft. Her trial will commence in May, although her attorneys are reportedly working on a plea deal.

Read it at Associated Press

10
Soccer Player’s Wife and Child Swiped From Home in Early-Morning Kidnapping
SHOCKING
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.23.25 9:55PM EDT 
Published 04.23.25 9:43PM EDT 
Jackson Rodriguez of Emelec looks on during the Tarde Blanquiazul 2025 match between Alianza Lima and Emelec at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on January 12, 2025 in Lima, Peru.
Martín Fonseca/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

An Ecuadorian soccer player’s wife and 5-year-old child were kidnapped from their home early Wednesday. Citing local police, the Associated Press reports that athlete Jackson Rodríguez hid under a bed when a group of men broke into his family’s home searching for him. Police chief Édison Rodríguez said the kidnappings occurred at around 3 a.m. in the city of Guayaquil. He added that the soccer player, who plays on the Ecuadorian team Emelec, told police in his testimony that he hid under a bed after hearing the house’s front door being broken down. Perpetrators then took Rodríguez’s wife and child after asking if the football player was home. Police reportedly added that Rodríguez saw “the individuals were traveling in a gray-colored double-cab pickup truck” from a window, according to the Associated Press. A state of emergency was declared 10 days ago in the province which Guayaquil belongs to. The measure allows security personnel to mobilize more smoothly across the city to combat organized crime groups, AP adds.

Read it at The Associated Press

