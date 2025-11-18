Dem Rep Rips ‘Nepo’ Congressman, 31, to His Face in Searing Takedown

Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell ripped Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas as an “Ivy League, investment-banker nepo congressman” in a fiery House Judiciary Committee meeting Tuesday.

“One day we’ll reconcile the richness of an Ivy League, investment-banker nepo congressman telling us that we need to get rid of the people who pick our food, wash our cars, build our homes, and enrich our communities,” said Swalwell, referring to the 31-year-old Gill.

Swalwell, 45, was responding to Gill’s argument in favor of a bill he sponsored, the ”Expedited Removal of Criminal Aliens Act‚" which would “authorize the expedited removal of aliens who are criminal gang members, members of foreign terrorist organizations, or have been convicted of certain specified crimes.”

Rep. Swalwell is said to be mulling a run in the 2026 California gubernatorial election. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gill has been a staunch supporter of President Trump’s anti-immigration agenda, once going so far as to try to impeach a judge for striking down a Trump order to deport Venezuelan migrants suspected of being gang members.

The Dartmouth graduate is married to Danielle D’Souza, the daughter of conservative filmmaker and election denier Dinesh D’Souza. Gill promoted D’Souza’s election-denying documentary, 2000 Mules, on a pro-Trump publication he started, the D.C. Enquirer, which made him a fast favorite in MAGAworld.

Gill has been a far-right supporter of President Trump's deportations. Tom Williams/Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

For Tuesday’s proceedings, Gill brought a large photo of Antonio Israel Lazo-Quintanilla, an alleged gang member and convicted murderer in El Salvador who was arrested by ICE in Maryland last week.

Gill challenged Democrats to explain why ICE should not deport Lazo-Quintanilla, who he stressed has a giant “666″ tattooed on his forehead, even though he hadn’t committed a violent crime on American soil.

Rep. Gill brought a massive picture of a tattooed alleged gang member as a prop to support his bill granting ICE more power. Screengrab / House Judiciary GOP

Swalwell was not moved by the stunt, suggesting Gill’s legislation was a pretext to grant ICE more legal authority.

“Today, this legislation is about making it easier for ICE to remove more of our friends and neighbors. And I guess the question I have for you is, is it really that hard for you right now?” he asked.

“Are you having a difficult time tearing people away from their families, and you think you need more abilities to do it?”

Reps for Swalwell and Gill did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Swalwell, who is said to be mulling a 2026 run for governor of California, then threatened DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and Border Czar Tom Homan with subpoenas once Democrats retake control of the House. Swalwell predicted that will happen after the 2026 midterms, with Democrats optimistic after their gains in the 2025 elections.

“To Kristi Noem and Tom Homan, you should familiarize yourself with the four corners of this room,” he said.