Dem Rep. Introduces Resolution to Boot Santos From House
GET OUTTA HERE
House Democrats are attempting to force a vote on the expulsion of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress. Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat from California, rose and brought forth on the House floor Tuesday calling for a resolution to expel the notorious New York fabulist. “Now is an opportunity to hold him accountable,” Garcia said. “Rep. George Santos be, and hereby is, expelled from the House of Representatives.” Garcia’s resolution will trigger a vote in the next two days, although it will likely fail considering it needs a two-thirds majority to pass. Still, the resolution places House Republicans between a rock and a hard place by pushing them to speak on the record about the serial liar. “Republicans now have a chance to demonstrate to Americans that an admitted criminal should not serve in the House of Representatives,” Garcia said in a statement. Santos has yet to see the resolution, he told ABC News, but as he left the House floor, he said “Whatever happens innocent until proven guilty.” Federal prosecutors hit Santos a week ago with 13 counts of criminal misdeeds such as wire fraud, money laundering, and making materially false statements to the House.