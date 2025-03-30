Dem Rep: Trump Wants These Three Countries After Greenland

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton warned that President Donald Trump could target three countries for “take over” as he ramps up calls for the U.S. to control Greenland as a matter of “international security.”

During an appearance on CNN Newsroom, the Massachusetts congressman agreed that there is a national security argument to be made about Greenland’s proximity to Russia’s military “bases up there.” However, Moulton said America should be working with the autonomous territory of Denmark as an ally, adding that Trump’s “dumb way” of conducting foreign is putting “our national security at risk.”

“The way America has addressed serious national security concerns for decades is to enlist our allies’ help,” said Moulton. “We don’t have the forces to put everywhere around the globe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greenland could be just the tip of the iceberg in Trump’s plans, warned Moulton.

“Does he want to take over Poland, because they border Russia? Does he want to take over India, because they border China? Does he want to take over Mongolia kind of in between the two?” pondered Moulton. “That’s not how the United States operates.”

Moulton, who serves on the Strategic Competition with the Chinese Communist Party committee, added that Trump’s rhetoric is damaging vital international relationships.

“Our greatest strength is our allies. And when our allies can’t trust us, they won’t fight for us. They won’t stand up to our adversaries,” said Moulton. “And all of that makes America much less safe.”

In a Friday press conference, Trump said the United States has to “have Greenland.” He pressed that controlling the autonomous territory was about “world peace.”