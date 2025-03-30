Congressman Makes Fiery Call for Pete Hegseth to Resign Over Signalgate
Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) launched into a heated takedown of Pete Hegseth Sunday on MSNBC, saying the the embattled defense secretary “must resign.” He laid out his reasoning, adding, “He texted secret war plans to a journalist, and when confronted about that he lied.” Lieu also noted another recent news story that outlined a time when Hegseth brought his wife to a sensitive meeting with foreign officials. “Reporters need to ask ‘What exactly was discussed at this meeting? Was it highly sensitive, and did she have a security clearance? What was her purpose at the meeting?‘” Lieu added that if the government isn’t forthcoming with answers, it raises many “red flags.” He added that Hegseth still hasn’t apologized for either incident, nor has he “accepted responsibility” for his actions. “He doesn’t understand the gravity of what he did,” Lieu remarked, not mincing words about what should happen to Hegseth: “He must go.”
