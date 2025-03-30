Cheat Sheet
1

Congressman Makes Fiery Call for Pete Hegseth to Resign Over Signalgate

GOT TO GO
Barry Levitt 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.30.25 4:26PM EDT 

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) launched into a heated takedown of Pete Hegseth Sunday on MSNBC, saying the the embattled defense secretary “must resign.” He laid out his reasoning, adding, “He texted secret war plans to a journalist, and when confronted about that he lied.” Lieu also noted another recent news story that outlined a time when Hegseth brought his wife to a sensitive meeting with foreign officials. “Reporters need to ask ‘What exactly was discussed at this meeting? Was it highly sensitive, and did she have a security clearance? What was her purpose at the meeting?‘” Lieu added that if the government isn’t forthcoming with answers, it raises many “red flags.” He added that Hegseth still hasn’t apologized for either incident, nor has he “accepted responsibility” for his actions. “He doesn’t understand the gravity of what he did,” Lieu remarked, not mincing words about what should happen to Hegseth: “He must go.”

2
‘Person of Interest’ Cleared in Missing Spring Breaker Case
RULED OUT
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 03.30.25 4:03PM EDT 
Joshua Riibe's lawyer, Alfredo Guzman Saladin speaks to the press, on the day of a hearing in case of U.S. missing student in Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki, in Higuey, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2025.
Joshua Riibe's lawyer, Alfredo Guzman Saladin speaks to the press, on the day of a hearing in case of U.S. missing student in Dominican Republic Sudiksha Konanki, in Higuey, Dominican Republic, March 18, 2025. Reuters TV/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS

The last person to see 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki before she disappeared on a beach in the Dominican Republic has been cleared of any wrongdoing, the New York Post reported. St. Cloud State University senior Joshua Riibe, 22, was detained for nearly two weeks on the Caribbean island as authorities investigated Konanki’s disappearance. The Daily Mail reported that he called himself a “prisoner in paradise” after authorities deemed him a “person of interest” in the case who could serve as a potential witness. Riibe said he met Konanki at a bar at night, after which the two went to the beach, kissed, and swam before being caught in rough surf. Riibe said that he then had to save Konanki from a strong tide. After Riibe vomited and passed out on the beach, he awoke to find Konanki missing, he said, adding he thought Konanki had taken her belongings and left. After a prolonged investigation involving more than 300 law enforcement personnel, Konanki’s parents asked that their daughter be declared dead on March 17. Riibe was able to return to the Midwest days later.

Read it at New York Post

Shop with Scouted

Merrell’s New Shoe Lineup Is the Perfect Way to Kick Off Hiking Season
A STEP ABOVE
Davon Singh
Published 03.24.25 1:23PM EDT 
A woman wearing Merrell's Antora 4 trail shoes while hiking on a rocky trail. It's a sunny day with a few clouds in the sky.
Merrell

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After what felt like an endless winter, spring has finally sprung, which means hiking season is officially here. Whether you’re drawn to the breathtaking desert vistas of Arizona’s Devils Bridge Trail or the lush, tree-lined paths of Virginia’s Cascade Falls, your hiking shoes need to be up to the task—not only for the terrain but also for the shifting elevation while on the trail. Merrell’s new Nova 4 (men) and Antora 4 (women) hiking shoes are designed to tackle the challenge.

These new styles are a reimagined iteration of Merrell’s bestselling trail shoe, offering improved comfort and durability and blending a clean athletic design with functional features. The durable rubber outsoles provide unparalleled traction on all types of terrain, including hilly paths, rocky trails, dirt roads, and uneven surfaces.

Men's Nova 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Women's Antora 4
Buy At

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The hiking shoes use lightweight foam for extra cushioning to ensure your every step is supported. The shoe’s bellows tongue keeps out debris, while the elastic lace keeper ensures your laces stay secure and out of the way. Plus, Merrell incorporates breathable, recycled materials for added comfort and sustainability.

If you’re due for a new pair of hiking shoes this spring, look no further than Merrell’s new styles.

3
‘Shogun’ Actor Richard Chamberlain, 90, Dies a Day Before Birthday
PEARLY GATES
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.30.25 2:37PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Richard Chamberlain is shown at an in-store appearance at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood to promote the DVD launch of the television series 'Shogun" and to promote his new book 'Shattered Love: A Memoir 2003' September 23, 2003 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 23: Actor Richard Chamberlain is shown at an in-store appearance at the Virgin Megastore Hollywood to promote the DVD launch of the television series 'Shogun" and to promote his new book 'Shattered Love: A Memoir 2003' September 23, 2003 in Hollywood. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Richard Chamberlain, 90, died a day before his birthday this weekend, his publicist Harlan Boll confirmed in a statement to the The New York Times. Known for his roles in Dr. Kildare, The Thorn Birds, and Shogun, Chamberline died Saturday in Waimanalo, Hawaii, from stroke complications. Chamberlain had become somewhat of a heartthrob during Dr. Kildare, receiving 12,000 letters a week from fans during the show’s run, reported NYT. Chamberlain’s longtime partner Martin Rabbett, 71, made a heartfelt statement for the Golden Globe-winning actor, also confirming his death. “Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us,” said Rabbett. “Love never dies. And our love is under his wings, lifting him to his next great adventure.” Although his stardom began in the 1960s for his leading role as Dr. James Kildare in Dr. Kildare, Chamberlain did not come out as gay until his memoir, Shattered Love, published in 2003.

4
American Woman Freed By Taliban Thanks Trump
OMW HOME!
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 03.30.25 10:39AM EDT 
Faye Hall
Faye Hall X/Zalmay Khalilzad

Authorities in Afghanistan have released an American woman from jail after she was arrested last month for using a drone without a proper permit. Faye Dail Hall thanked President Donald Trump, whom she says she voted for twice, in a post on X after her release. “It’s a new era, and in this situation, I’m glad you’re the president,” she said in a video uploaded to X by former United States Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Khalilzad also thanked the president for “his leadership and her freedom.” The Associated Press reports that Qatari negotiators helped broker terms with the Taliban for Hall’s release. She is the fourth U.S. citizen freed by the Taliban since January. Atlanta airline mechanic Glen Glezmann was released after two years in custody at the beginning of March. Two other men, Ryan Corbett and William McKenty, were freed on the last day of Joe Biden’s presidency earlier in January.

Read it at Associated Press

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Newest Laser Printer Offers Powerful, Reliable Performance Without the Headaches
PAPER CHASE
Scouted Staff
Published 03.20.25 1:07PM EDT 
HP printer displayed in office setting
HP

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re cranking out work in a home office or sharing space with colleagues, an effective printer is a must-have in any professional setting; you need something that will get the job done without any unexpected hiccups or headaches. HP has been one of the go-to printing names for years, and its new flagship Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer sees the brand once again setting the standard for quality and reliability.

HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer
See At HP$289

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP 3101sdw Printer is built to provide high-quality laser printing that you can count on. With its lightning-fast printing speeds and simple, time-saving shortcuts that make it easy to complete common tasks, this machine is as efficient as it is effective. The printer comes equipped with all of the features you’d expect (and need) for your daily to-dos: reliable WiFi, USB compatibility, and integral features like scanning, copying, and automatic two-sided printing. Plus, its compact size makes it perfect for small work teams of up to seven people. With a reasonable price tag just south of $300, this is the perfect investment to make in your productivity—grab yours today.

5
Luigi Mangione May Appear on Ballot in California
INSPIRED
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 03.30.25 9:04AM EDT 
Luigi Mangione.
Curtis Means/Pool/Getty

Alleged killer Luigi Mangione has inspired shirts, documentaries, memes, and—now—a proposed new law in California. Los Angeles attorney Paul Eisner submitted the “Luigi Mangione Access to Health Care Act” to the state’s attorney general’s office last week, a ballot measure that would make it illegal to “deny, delay, or modify” a medical procedure that a physician has recommended. Eisner told KFMB that he named the measure after the accused killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson “for a very simple reason: it is getting the attention it needs, because sometimes things require publicity.” The words “delay” and “deny”—which were inscribed on bullet casings used in the shooting—come from a popular book about the abuses of the healthcare industry, Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It. The proposed ballot measure has rankled some conservatives who have used the opportunity to attack Democrats. “I’m starting to suspect the Democrats in charge of California might actually just be simple road side lunatics after all,” Leigh Wolf, the executive producer of the Ruthless podcast, wrote on X.

Read it at KFMB

6
A $22 Million Piece of Jane Austen History to Be Demolished
VEXING
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.29.25 11:04PM EDT 
Ashe Park House
Anguskirk via Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Jane Austen may have been born 250 years ago, but her spirit lives on in the still-standing places she wrote about—as long as their literary importance is honored. Ashe Park House is one of those places. The sprawling, 232-acre estate is located in the north Hampshire countryside, just one mile from Austen’s birthplace of Steventon. Sadly, despite petitions from locals and heritage groups, it’s set to be demolished. The estate was purchased in October 2022 for almost $22 million. Shortly after, the new owners applied to tear the historic home down because it was “tired and unmanaged.” At least 20 locals objected to the demolition, citing its cultural and historical importance as a result of its connection to Austen, who visited the home on numerous occasions and mentioned it in her letters. SAVE Britain’s Heritage argued that, “the building is an important heritage asset for Hampshire and its demolition would cause unjustified harm.” Neighbor Caroline Sykes said of the demolition, “It is such a waste. It is not a listed house, which does not work in its favor, but it has got historical interest.” Council planners, however, have already approved the owner’s demolition plans.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Trump Vehemently Denies There’s Been Any Talk of Firing Waltz
MIXED SIGNAL
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.29.25 10:29PM EDT 
Trump and Waltz
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump claims he doesn’t fire people for ridiculous reasons—which seems to include leaking (potentially) classified information. Following this week’s Signal group chat fiasco, numerous reports have surfaced claiming that the president has quietly contemplated firing national security adviser Mike Waltz, and has even talked with some of his most trusted advisers to get their thoughts on the matter. But Trump is claiming those reports are completely untrue. In response to a question from NBC’s Kristen Welker as to whether he still has confidence in Waltz and defense secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump responded, “I do and I think it’s just a witch hunt and the fake news.” When pressed on the question of whether there had been discussions around firing Waltz or anyone else involved in Signalgate, Trump said, “Nobody else makes that decision but me, and I’ve never heard it... I don’t fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts.” He added, “I have no idea what Signal is. I don’t care what Signal is. All I can tell you is it’s just a witch hunt, and it’s the only thing the press wants to talk about, because you have nothing else to talk about.”

Read it at CNN

8
Iconic Bond Villain Dies at 92
RIP
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.30.25 3:48AM EDT 
Published 03.29.25 8:39PM EDT 
Bruce Glover
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Bruce Glover, the star of Diamonds Are Forever and Chinatown, and father of acclaimed actor Crispin Glover, has died at the age of 92. Crispin, star of the Back to the Future and the Charlie’s Angels film series, announced his father’s death on Instagram with a series of posts. Bruce Glover played assassin Mr. Wint in the Sean Connery-led 1971 Bond film, as well as Duffy in Chinatown and Grady Coker in the Walking Tall series. Glover was born in Chicago, and had two children (including Crispin) with his wife Betty, who predeceased him, in 2016. Despite never taking an acting class, Glover was committed to producing work that was unique; in a 2019 interview, he explained, “If I am anything as an actor, it is that I will never be the usual,” continuing, “I will be the unusual, and I intend to continue that whatever I am doing, whether it be acting, or I’m writing, or I am going to be painting or whatever I am going to be doing. It is uniquely my own.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Shop with Scouted

Kick Back and Unwind With a Free Pack of These Bestselling Gummies
CBDEAL
Scouted Staff
Published 03.27.25 1:15PM EDT 
Lazarus Naturals's Sleep Gummies on a table next to a glass vase, pink sleep mask, and clock.
Lazarus Naturals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Gummies are a quick and tasty way to enjoy the calming effects of CBD. If you’re looking for a CBD restock, you’re in luck. Today, you can get your hands on some premium CBD gummies for free from the premium CBD brand, Lazarus Naturals. The brand was founded in 2014 and has been on a mission to make high-quality and effective CBD products accessible, effective, and fun. Right now, get your hands on one of Lazarus Naturals’ bestselling CBD gummies for free via this giveaway. The only things you need to do are input your email address and pay for shipping. The packs contain ten gummies, each one packed with 25mg of CBD.

Try Lazarus Naturals CBD Gummies for FREE
See At Amazon

After providing your email address, you’ll be presented with three of Lazarus Natural’s bestselling gummies to choose from: Sleep, Calm, and Turmeric. The Sleep gummies come in a refreshing lemon mango flavor and use a combination of CBN and CBD to ensure you effortlessly fall (and stay asleep). With their sweet-tart huckleberry taste, the Calm gummies promote rest and relaxation after a stressful day. Finally, the Turmeric gummies may help provide relief from pain and inflammation; use them after a workout or before bed. Once you make your choice, the discount is automatically applied. All you have to do to get your free CBD gummies is pay for shipping. Enjoy!

9
US Peace Institute Lays Off Staff After Dramatic DOGE Standoff
NO PEACE
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.29.25 5:05PM EDT 
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Carlos Barria/Carlos Barria/REUTERS

The U.S. Institute of Peace is conducting layoffs after a dramatic faceoff with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) earlier this month. On Friday, five employees reported receiving termination letters effective immediately and told Politico that they believe the firings are organization-wide. The dismissals come after Trump’s administration sought to overhaul the agency, with Trump dissolving most of the institute’s board and firing nearly all of the members. On March 17, Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly posted on X that the remaining three members—including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and President of the National Defense University Peter Garvin—removed the president and appointed Kenneth Jackson in his place. She called previous president George Moose “a career bureaucrat who wants to be unaccountable to the American people.” Soon after, Jackson and members of the D.C. police snuck their way into the building despite staff resistance. The security contracting firm that let them in said DOGE had “threatened all of their federal contacts if they did not permit entry.” DOGE’s attempt to take over the USIP may have lasting repercussions for relationships overseas as the Congress-funded nonprofit promotes conflict resolution mechanisms and works toward global peace.

Read it at POLITICO

10
Atlanta Rapper Dies on 39th Birthday in Freak Accident
RIP
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.29.25 6:51PM EDT 
Young Scooter
Young Scooter Prince Williams/Prince Williams/WireImage

Kenneth Edward Bailey, better known as Young Scooter—a successful rapper who worked with Future and Gucci Mane—died at just 39 years old after trying to flee from the police. The Atlanta-based musician was pronounced dead Friday—tragically, his birthday—after he tried jumping two fences while fleeing from authorities and ended up with a fatal leg injury. Police were dispatched to the rapper’s location after a caller said that gunshots were fired and a female was “dragged back into the location.” The lieutenant said that officers knocked but when the man inside opened the door, he quickly shut it again in their faces. The police were working on “establishing a perimeter” around the home when two men suddenly fled out the back of the property. One returned to the house while the other, who is now believed to be Young Scooter, tried jumping over a pair of fences. He was found with a leg injury near the second fence and rushed to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead. Young Scooter rose to fame after he signed to Freebandz, Future’s record label, in 2012. His career included collaborations with Future, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, and Chief Keef. On Saturday morning the rapper’s son, Kenneth Bailey Jr., shared his heartbreaking reaction to the news on Instagram Stories. After calling out the Atlanta Police Department for what be believes is their role in his dad’s death, Bailey wrote that he was “broken into [a] million pieces” and lamented that “my best friend[‘s] gone.”

Read it at Page Six

