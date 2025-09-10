Dem Says Biden Is an ‘Olympic Athlete’ Compared to Trump

Former President Joe Biden “looks like an Olympic athlete” compared to the current health of President Donald Trump, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell said in a CNN interview on Wednesday.

In recent months, Trump’s been spotted numerous times with bruised hands and cankles, following a July diagnosis of a chronic vein condition.

Trump’s been spotted with bruised hands, following a July diagnosis of a chronic vein condition. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speculation surrounding his health hit boiling point when the ever-present president didn’t make a public appearance for a whopping four days, until he was spotted on his way to a golf outing on Sept. 1.

Trump’s physical ailments are noticeably different than Biden’s apparent mental decline while he was in office, characterized by flubs like back in April 2024 when he read aloud teleprompter instructions meant just for him.

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after questions arose about his swollen ankles. The Daily Beast/Reuters

But Swalwell, a California Democrat who accidentally befriended a Chinese spy back in 2015, laid into Trump’s failures to accomplish what he campaigned on since he assumed office in January.

Swalwell called Trump a “broken man who has broken all of his promises.”

The West Coast representative was responding to CNN anchor Kate Bolduan’s question of what Trump is going to do following Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday.

The promise Swalwell was referring is Trump’s pledge to end wars on his first day in office.

“I would tell Zelenskyy, you’ve got to settle. I would get a settlement in 24 hours,” Trump said in a July 2023 Fox News interview.

Trump also commented about ending the war in Gaza before being elected for his second term.

“Let’s get back to peace and stop killing people,” he said in April 2024 to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Swalwell pointed out that Trump’s promises have fallen short.