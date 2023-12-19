Dem Senator Breaks Silence Over Ex-Aide’s Alleged Senate Sex Tape
‘BREACH OF TRUST’
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) on Monday that he is “angry” and “disappointed” with reports that a former member of his staff filmed a sex tape in a Capitol Hill hearing room. “It’s a breach of trust. All of the above,” the 80-year-old lawmaker told reporters, according to The Hill. “It’s a tragic situation and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration. I’m concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this and the Senate staff.” Cardin also said that Capitol Police are investigating the alleged tape, the existence of which was first reported last week by the Daily Caller. Capitol Police said Saturday they were aware of the incident and were looking into the matter. The legislative aide at the center of the scandal was ousted from his job over the weekend, although a spokesperson did not say whether he’d been fired. Cardin refused Monday to confirm whether he’d fired the staffer, adding that he hadn’t spoken to the 24-year-old since the Daily Caller report was published.