Dem Senator Chris Murphy: Biden Faces ‘Absolutely Critical’ Week
‘CLOCK IS TICKING’
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says the next week is “going to be absolutely critical” for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, in the wake of Biden’s disastrous CNN debate with Donald Trump and subsequent ABC News interview Friday night, Murphy said, “I think the President needs to do more. I’m not advising this campaign, but if I were, I would probably suggest that the President get out there and do a town hall, then you do a press conference.” Murphy added that “the clock is ticking.” Murphy said Biden had to convince the country of his suitability to lead. “I think the president needs to make some moves this week to put himself out there in a position to answer those questions. And if he can’t do that, then of course, he’s going to have to make a decision about what’s best for the country—and what’s best for the party.”
Murphy suggested Biden show America “that he is still the old Joe Biden, one of the best retail politicians this country has ever seen... Voters do have questions and personally, I love Joe Biden. I don’t know that the interview on Friday night did enough to answer those questions. And so, I think this week is going to be absolutely critical.” Biden needs to engage “in the kinds of interaction with voters that will prove to those that are skeptical out there that he can do the job,” Murphy said. “But if he can’t do that, then he’s got a decision to make about what the path forward is.” While Murphy might not be directly asking Biden to step aside, fellow Senate Democrat Mark Warner is reportedly gathering Senate support to confront Biden on Monday, and urge him to drop out.