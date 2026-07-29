Dem Senator Breaks With Party to Defend McConnell Silence

A Democratic senator broke ranks with her colleagues on Mitch McConnell’s continued absence from Congress.

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, 67, appeared baffled by the public clamor for answers on the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican’s health battle, which has kept him away from work for about six weeks.

Though McConnell’s office has released two proof-of-life photos since he was hospitalized on June 14, skeptics have repeatedly called on him to release video proving that he’s on the mend.

The only two images released of Sen. Mitch McConnell since he was hospitalized June 14. Office of Mitch McConnell

But Cantwell didn’t seem bothered when pressed by independent journalist Nicholas Ballasy.

“Do you think Senator McConnell has put out enough information for the public? Do you think he needs to put out a video while he’s absent from the Senate?” the reporter asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Cantwell responded. “What’s the point?”

“Well, just some people are saying that the pictures and the statements aren’t enough, that they want to actually see that he’s recovering,” Ballasy continued.

“But why? Like because he’s missing on a close vote or like why?” Cantwell replied, sounding confused.

When Ballasy explained that people have been concerned about McConnell’s six-week-long absence, Cantwell invoked the controversy surrounding the late California Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who was the oldest female senator when she died at age 90 in 2023.

“I think, you know, Senator Feinstein’s health and that had a lot of debate, and then people were saying we need to know one way or another because it was affecting the voting in the Senate,” Cantwell said. “I don’t know if this is affecting voting in the Senate.”

Just last week, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville reminded McConnell that Republicans cannot afford to lose votes in the Senate, where the GOP holds only a slim majority. The Senate is scheduled to go into recess on Aug. 8 and won’t return until Sept. 14.

“Well, that’s a long way from now. September’s a long way from now,” Cantwell said with an awkward chuckle. “I mean, sure. I’m sure people would like to know what his plans are, but, you know, I’ll leave that up to the leaders of the Senate to decide.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a scathing letter to Senate Majority Leader John Thune earlier this week demanding answers on McConnell’s capacity to serve.

“If Senator McConnell is unwilling to voluntarily show that he still has the capacity to serve, I will insist that you, as the Majority Leader of the Senate, fully investigate his condition, report to the American people, and begin the process if warranted,” he wrote.