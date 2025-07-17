Dem Senator Tina Smith Hospitalized After Feeling Sick at Work
Sen. Tina Smith was admitted to a Washington, D.C. hospital Wednesday amid Senate Democrats’ effort to block DOGE-inspired cuts to foreign aid and public broadcasting. “While at work at the Capitol today, Sen. Smith started to not feel well,” the Minnesota lawmaker’s staff announced around 5:30 p.m. “She went to the Capitol physician who recommended she undergo more thorough examination at GW hospital. Out of an abundance of caution, they are keeping her overnight for observation. She expects to be back at work very soon.” Meanwhile, Smith’s Democratic colleagues are tasked with trying to make changes to a rescissions package that slashes $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR, as well as $8.3 billion in foreign aid. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 51-50 to take up the legislation that originated in the House, with Vice President JD Vance having to cast the tie-breaking vote. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Maine’s Susan Collins and Kentucky’s Mitch McConnell sided with Smith and all other Democrats.