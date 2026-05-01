Dem Star, 23, Takes Victory Lap for Scott Jennings’ Tirade

The young Democratic star who provoked Scott Jennings into an F-bomb tirade live on air clapped back at the right-wing pundit with a social media victory lap.

Trump ally Jennings, 48, was seated next to progressive commentator Adam Mockler, 23, on CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip on Thursday.

The mismatched pair got off to a bumpy start when Mockler asked Jennings to “name a single political concession” the U.S. had got from Iran since Donald Trump ordered air strikes on the Middle Eastern country on Feb. 28.

Jennings addressed Mockler—who is half his age—in a patronizing tone: “When you get up past your bedtime, you get hyper.”

Scott Jennings snaps at Adam Mockler on CNN's NewsNight. screen grab

The pair then argued about the length of the war, with Jennings following up on his “bedtime” insult by claiming Mockler had “the attention span of a gnat.”

Mockler, who has 2 million subscribers on YouTube, called Jennings “homie” and pointed out his “condescending remarks.” Using his hands to gesticulate, Mockler again asked Jennings, “Name me one political concession...”

A furious Jennings snapped at Mockler, “Get your f---ing hand out of my face, first of all!”

Host Phillip intervened: “Hey, hey, whoa, whoa, whoa guys, excuse me!”

Jennings retorted, “I’m not going to have this guy’s hand in my face.”

Phillip again interjected, “Alright, Scott, let’s not...”

After NewsNight aired, Mockler posted about Jennings’ TV tirade on social media.

“Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face,” Mockler wrote, posting the full segment for his followers to see “what actually happened.”

He added that Jennings “throws a personal jab... then folds the second he gets pressed. Scott loves to dish it but can’t take it.”

Adam Mockler claps back to Scott Jennings on X. screen grab

He also posted on X in reference to Jennings, “Grown man on the verge of tears because he can’t answer a question.”

Adam Mockler posts after his CNN exchange with Scott Jennings. screen grab

Mockler also commented on an Instagram story covering the feud, insisting, “My hand wasn’t even in his face.”

Adam Mockler comments on Scott Jennings' outburst on CNN. screen grab

Mockler also reposted a supportive tweet that read, “SCOTT JENNINGS GOT RAGE BAITED SO HARD ON CNN TONIGHT LMFAO!”

Gavin Newsom’s Press Office X account shared a picture of the exchange, with a snowflake replacing Jennings’ face and added a caption in mocking case, “gEt YoUr hANd oUt oF mY FaCE.”

Gavin Newsom's Press Office mock Scott Jennings. screen grab

Progressive media company MeidasTouch posted on X, “Scott Jennings absolutely LOSES IT on air while getting shut down by Adam Mockler over the Iran war—then starts cursing him out when he realizes he has no good response.“

They added it was “Absolutely UNHINGED behavior!”

Mockler and Jennings have a history of getting personal on NewsNight.

Adam Mockler knows how to poke the bear on CNN. John Medina/Getty Images for MoveOn

During a discussion in April, Mockler said the war could turn into a “military treadmill” in an attempt to retrieve uranium, with National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas pointing out Iran are still a threat due to their use of drones.

“This is the funniest clip you’ll see all day,” Mockler posted on X. “Scott Jennings tries to use a military analyst to fact check me... and the analyst ends up backing me up on everything. WHOOPS!”

A YouTube video Mockler posted in March titled “I Made a MAGA Stooge SNAP on LIVE TV...” has had over 1.3 million views.

Scott Jennings and Adam Mockler on CNN in March. screen grab