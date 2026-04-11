Dem Star Hit With Investigation Over Sexual Assault Allegation

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating a sexual assault allegation against California Congressman Eric Swalwell. In a statement Saturday, the district attorney’s office urged “survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations” to contact the Special Victims Division. The probe follows reporting from several outlets, including CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle, which detailed the claims of multiple women who accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct. Investigators are examining the claim made by a former staffer that Swalwell sexually assaulted her in a New York City hotel room when she was too intoxicated to consent. The longtime Democratic congressman, who is running for governor of California, has denied the allegations and noted that they “come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor.” In the wake of the claims, he has lost several high-profile endorsements, including from personal friends like Democratic Sens. Ruben Gallego and Adam Schiff. At least five staffers on his gubernatorial campaign have quit since the news broke.
Tiger Woods has “fully integrated” into the family of his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and is “especially close” with the first grandchild of President Donald Trump, a source has revealed to People. Kai Trump, 18, is a soon-to-be college golfer at the University of Miami and is reportedly getting a boost from her close relationship with Woods. “They’re very close as a family,” the source said. Vanessa, who shares five children with Donald Trump Jr., announced she was dating Woods last spring. A year later, she posted a photo of herself and the golf legend on Instagram with the caption “Love you” after he was arrested on March 27 for allegedly driving drunk and crashing his car near his Florida home. Footage from the incident shows Woods claiming to an officer that he was “talking with the president” after the crash. A source told People that Don Jr. has also supported his ex-wife and Woods in their relationship, “especially when it comes to the kids,” but the golfer’s second DUI arrest has allegedly “raised some concerns” for him.
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When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
Reddit has been subpoenaed by the federal government to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., according to a subpoena obtained by The Intercept. The company has until April 14 to provide data on an account belonging to a user identified as John Doe, whom Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been attempting to identify since March 4, when Reddit first received an administrative subpoena—a legal tool used by federal agencies—from an ICE agent in Virginia seeking more than a month’s worth of electronic data related to the user. According to John Doe’s attorneys, the user’s posts about ICE did not contain anything incriminating and were instead limited to sharing widely circulated biographical information about Jonathan Ross, the ICE agent identified as fatally shooting Renee Good in January, suggesting slogans for anti-ICE protest signs, and criticizing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Though the initial request was withdrawn from a California federal court, four days later, on March 31, the government ordered Reddit to appear before a grand jury and to produce records covering a period three times longer than originally requested. The Daily Beast has reached out to Reddit and ICE for comment.
The world’s largest group of wild chimpanzees split into two factions and began killing one another after decades of harmony. Researchers were astonished when the 200-strong Ngogo chimps of Kibale National Park, Uganda, whom they had observed for more than 20 years, turned on one another, leaving 28 dead, all from one side. Lead author, Aaron Sandel, of the University of Texas wrote in Science: “Biting, pounding the victim with their hands, dragging them, kicking them.” “It is hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that yesterday’s friend turned into today’s foe. Males in the two groups grew up with each other, knew each other their entire lives,” said senior author John Mitani of the University of Michigan. Researchers attributed the split to several factors, including the group becoming too successful and too large, which led to competition for food and mates. In 2014, seven died from illness, which Reuters reports could have disrupted social relationships. Then, in 2015—around the time relations began to fray—there was a change in leadership, as the old boss was deposed by a chimp called Jackson. By 2017, two clear groups had formed, and violence broke out in 2018. The violence has continued with one adult male, one adolescent male, and two infants killed in the past two years.
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Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
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Shaken Pilot Slams on Brakes in Terrifying Runway Close Call
A Frontier Airlines pilot was forced to brake hard to avoid colliding with two trucks on a taxiway at Los Angeles International Airport. “Holy s--t. It was real close, closest I’ve ever seen,” the shaken pilot was heard saying, according to ATC audio, after the near-miss on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta-bound plane was taxiing to the runway when “two trucks cut us off,” the pilot said in ATC audio. “We had to slam on the brakes not to hit them.” The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating. “It happened so fast,” the pilot said. “I have to go check on the flight attendants in the back.” The plane was carrying 217 passengers and seven crew members. Brian Sinclair, a former F-18 pilot who is now an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, shared a theory with CBS News about how the near-calamity occurred. “In this case, there are three specific locations at LAX that ground people in the tower cannot see the taxiways,” Sinclair said. “You could see that that would be a risk.” Frontier said in a statement that “no injuries were reported to passengers or crew. We thank our crew for their vigilance and professionalism.”
A pair of mountaineers were saved on Friday after enduring three nights clinging to the face of a cliff in New Zealand. Police said a personal locator beacon was activated on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., but poor visibility and rainfall prevented them from dispatching a helicopter rescue. By Thursday, one of the climber’s siblings had also raised the alarm with authorities, claiming to have received “Emergency SOS satellite text messages” from the mountainside near Sabre Peak in Fiordland National Park. “The messages confirmed both of the experienced climbers were uninjured, but unable to move due to the severe weather,” authorities said, adding the weather prevented them from launching an extraction effort until Friday morning. Rescue coordinators confirmed the crew had “successfully located the climbers and carried out a 100-foot-long line extraction from the mountainside.” The pair are understood to have sheltered using a bivvy and sleeping bags that grew increasingly waterlogged as the rain drew on, and “would not have survived another night on the mountain.”
OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman’s San Francisco home was allegedly the target of a Molotov cocktail attack Friday by a man who also threatened to burn down OpenAI’s headquarters. The San Francisco Police Department said in a statement that, after officers responded to “a fire investigation” at around 4:12 a.m. Friday, they determined that a man had thrown “an incendiary destructive device at a home, causing a fire to an exterior gate.” There were no injuries, OpenAI’s security team said in a memo to employees, Wired reported. The suspect fled, but around an hour later police were called to OpenAI’s headquarters, where they said they found “an unknown male subject threatening to burn down the building.” Officers said it was the same person, described only as a 20-year-old male. OpenAI said in a statement, “We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe. The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation.” Charges are pending. Altman, 40, has not commented publicly on the incident. A tech billionaire, Altman co-founded OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization, in 2015 and became CEO four years later.
Astronauts just flew around the moon—and made it back—for the first time in more than 50 years. The four-person crew aboard NASA’s Artemis II mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, capping off a 10-day journey that sent humans deeper into space than at any point since 1972. Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman confirmed all four astronauts were “green,” meaning healthy, as their Orion capsule hit the water near San Diego. The mission delivered a string of milestones, including the first woman and first Black astronaut to circle the moon, and pushed farther than Apollo 13 ever traveled, reaching a record 252,756 miles from Earth. There were a couple of hiccups along the way, including a malfunctioning toilet, but NASA’s next-generation spacecraft passed the biggest test in making it back to Earth. A crowd at San Diego’s Air & Space Museum erupted as the capsule splashed down Friday, according to The New York Times. Officials are now eyeing a crewed lunar landing by 2028.
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With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.
The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.
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NASA Astronauts Blast Futuristic ‘Organ Chips’ Into Space
NASA scientists launched cell-culture “avatars” of the Artemis II crew into space to gain new insights into how space affects human health. The AVATARS, or “A Virtual Astronaut Tissue Analog Response,” are transparent chips about the size of a USB thumb drive carrying bone marrow cells donated by each crew member. The so-called “organ chips” allow scientists to simulate what happens to astronauts’ organs in deep space, providing granular information about where and when radiation and microgravity begin to affect the body. The Artemis crew’s AVATARS used bone marrow cells so researchers could focus on the astronauts’ immune responses while traveling through space. Those insights could lead to personalized treatments that would allow astronauts to embark on more complicated missions with tailored therapeutics. The goal is for scientists to one day send up avatars of astronauts selected for deep space travel and long-duration missions in advance, so crews can prepare for potential health challenges.
A 33-year-old has been charged with murdering his 27-year-old partner after claiming she died when their vehicle struck a kangaroo. Emergency services received a call around 5.50 a.m. Sunday in Australia’s Northern Territory from the man, who reported his partner had stopped breathing following a supposed wildlife collision on the highway. Responders found the woman deceased inside a Jeep Cherokee and bearing “visible facial injuries,” while the man appeared to have sustained “some injuries” himself. Investigators have since revealed that on-scene evidence, such as the fact that the Jeep appeared to have been stationary nearby since 1.30 a.m., prompted officers to suspect that, in fact, an assault had occurred earlier in the morning. “At this point in time, we haven’t been able to locate any evidence of that particular [kangaroo] strike occurring,” he said. Autopsy results are pending. The couple had reportedly departed Queensland around 1 April, traveling over four days toward the Northern Territory. Police charged the man on Thursday night. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.