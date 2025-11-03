Dem Uses Melania to Torch Trump’s ICE Raids

A Democrat has invoked the first lady to torch President Donald Trump’s assertion that ICE raids are not going far enough.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who represents a portion of Los Angeles devastated by raids this year, expressed shock that Trump, 79, still wants ICE to turn things up a notch.

Gomez posted Monday: “Haven’t gone far enough?? Any further, and ICE will be deporting Melania...”

Donald Trump and his future wife, then known as Melania Knauss, pose together in 1999—three years after the Slovenia-born model moved to Manhattan. Rose Hartman/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump, 55, was born in Slovenia. She moved to the United States in 1996.

Melania became a U.S. citizen in 2006, a year after marrying Trump. As such, she cannot be deported—though her husband has flirted with the idea of flying American citizens to hellhole prisons abroad, like in El Salvador.

President Donald Trump has suggested that “homegrown” Americans may need to be placed in El Salvador prisons, which are among the most notorious in the world. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem used prisoners in the Central American country as part of a photo op earlier this year. Pool/Getty Images

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about Gomez’s post.

Gomez was quote-tweeting a segment from Trump’s heavily edited interview on 60 Minutes on Sunday.

CBS host Norah O’Donnell said then, “Americans have been watching videos of ICE tackling a young mother, tear gas being used in a Chicago residential neighborhood, and the smashing of car windows. Have some of these raids gone too far?”

Trump answered without hesitation: “I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges, by the liberal judges that were put in by [former presidents Joe] Biden and by [Barack] Obama.”

ICE and border patrol agents have been deployed within U.S. cities with masks concealing their faces and rifles in hand. Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president continued by saying he was OK with the violent tactics—like bursting through doors, teargassing protesters, smashing car windows, and raiding apartment buildings in the dead of night—being used by federal agents.

“You have to get the people out,” he said. “You know, you have to look at the people. Many of them are murderers. Many of them are people that were thrown out of their countries because they were, you know, criminals.”

Federal agents detained a man seeking asylum from Colombia as he attended a hearing in immigration court last week. Despite the president’s claim otherwise, the Trump administration is arresting tens of thousands of migrants—many with families in the U.S.—who have no criminal record. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The overwhelming majority of those swooped up by ICE in recent months are migrants who have not committed a crime in their home country or in the United States. One of his top advisers, Stephen Miller, even ordered that ICE send its agents specifically to Home Depot locations in search of day laborers trying to provide for their families.

O’Donnell pushed back against Trump’s claim that ICE is only targeting the worst of the worst—a somewhat rare fact check in the interview, which has been criticized as being too soft on the president and as being edited to exclude some of his bizarre comments.

President Donald Trump showed off a list of conflicts he has “resolved” during his interview on Sunday. CBS/60 Minutes

“A lot of the people that your administration has arrested and deported aren’t violent criminals,” she pointed out. “[They are] landscapers, nannies, construction workers, the families of service members.”

She continued, “Is it your intent to deport people who do not have a criminal record?”

Trump answered, “We have to start off with a policy, and the policy has to be, you came into the country illegally, you’re going to go out. However, you’ve also seen—you’re going to go out. We’re going to work with you, and you’re going to come back into our country legally.”

Despite Trump’s claim, there have been no publicized instances of the Trump administration working with deportees to return them to the United States.