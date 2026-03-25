Dem Who Flipped Mar-a-Lago Blasts GOP ‘Scare’ Campaign

The Democrat who pulled off a shock upset in Donald Trump’s backyard has accused the GOP of an election scare campaign as she hit out at the president’s hypocrisy over mail-in voting.

First-time candidate Emily Gregory slammed Trump and the Republican Party for using “scare” tactics to question the integrity of elections.

She accused the president of hypocrisy for claiming mail-in voting was cheating while using the remote method to vote in the district election along with his wife, Melania, and son, Barron.

Gregory also said she won partly by ignoring the president, casting her victory in a traditionally red state seat as a warning to MAGA candidates who tie themselves to Trump at the expense of voters.

Emily Gregory ran in the special election for Florida House District 87, which includes Mar-a-Lago. https://www.emilygregoryforflorida.com/

“He was not a part of my campaign, whereas my opponent put him at the forefront of his campaign,” she told the Daily Beast.

“It was on all of his literature and he touted the (president’s) endorsement at every turn, so that was a big part of his race. But I think the results show that the real issues for voters are more important, rather than what the president’s personal opinion is.”

Gregory’s victory in Florida’s 87th district—long considered safely Republican territory and home to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate—sent tremors through an already worried GOP ahead of the midterm elections.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Her defeat against Trump-endorsed candidate Jon Maples has also fueled Democratic optimism about a potential “blue wave,” particularly as the party continues to notch up gains in traditionally conservative areas.

Since January 2025, Democrats have flipped 30 state legislative seats from red to blue across the country, whereas Republicans, by contrast, have not flipped a single seat in that time.

Gregory, a mom, small business owner, and public health expert, also argued that Republican messaging, particularly around voting, may be backfiring.

Despite Trump’s ongoing national push to restrict or eliminate mail-in voting, he himself voted by mail in the race earlier this month, something the Democrat described as “so crazy” in its hypocrisy.

Asked about Trump’s attempts to sow doubt about election integrity more broadly, she told the Daily Beast: “I think it’s a scare tactic from the right to keep people from participating.

“I trust the system,” she added.

As for how she would deal with her most famous constituent?

“I will fight to lower his property insurance premiums just like the rest of District 87,” she said. “No one gets special treatment.”

Republicans were quick to play down the significance of the upset.

Some in Trump’s orbit framed the result as a one-off driven by candidate-specific issues, noting the GOP still holds a commanding advantage in Florida’s legislature.

But others, such as former Trump ally Marjorie Taylor Greene, accused the president of abandoning his principles.

Marjorie Taylor Greene/X

“Turning your back on your campaign promises, and many disgusting behaviors like calling one of your top allies ‘traitor’ for releasing the Epstein files and refusing to go along with MIGA, apparently has consequences,” she posted on X.

Democrats, meanwhile, seized on the symbolism of flipping a district that includes Trump’s own residence.

“Donald Trump’s neighbors just sent a clear message. They are furious and ready for change,” said Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin.

314 Action president Shaughnessy Naughton, whose group aims to put more scientists into elected office, cited Gregory’s health background as a factor.